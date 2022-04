When: 8 p.m. April 22-23, with doors to open at 6 p.m. How much: $15 for advanced adult tickets, $20 for adults at the gate, $10 for kids. Southeastern Championship Bullriding is bringing family fun with a western twist to the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center this weekend with the return of its annual rodeo. Gates open for family fun and amusement at 6 p.m., with the main event starting at 8 p.m.

