ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Throws Subliminal Shots, Warns Haters “Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth”

By Easy Money Typer
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CND8C_0fEpeZgQ00
Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Nicki Minaj is tired of other rappers mentioning her.

Minaj is in full album mode and has been highly active on social media. The Queens rapper had something to say to people who keep bringing her up in conversations calling them out in several tweets.

“Would it have bothered u dumb fkng hoes to simply STFD & STFU?!?!!!! BUT NOOOOOOO!!!!!!!” Minaj tweeted.

Minaj was not done. She warned the unnamed individuals that she is done playing nice with them, warning they would only be getting one version of her from now on.

“Many of y’all never experienced a “Nicki got her foot on btchs necks” era & it shows So from this day forth y’all will not get papa bear mommy cuz y’all don’t deserve her. Yall won’t get ‘bout to be preggers Nicki or preggers Nicki. Y’all gon get who y’all begged4.”

“And baby, that “btchs necks” covers the whole spectrum. Nigg@z tooooooooooooooooo” she continued.

The “Moment 4 Life” crafter then warned that whoever she is addressing should “Keep my / Mtha fkn name / Out ya mthfkn mouth / Ima show u tho.” Why she wrote that in a poll is confusing, but the message was sent.

Twitter, of course, is full of detectives and deduced that Nicki Minaj was either talking about Rubi Rose or Erica Banks. The latter mentioned Minaj in a recent episode of the Big Facts podcast, accusing her of only collaborating with girls who don’t know how to rap.” Coi Leray responded to that to shade on behalf of Minaj.

Rose mentioned Minaj when she was asked if she wanted if she would like to be the financial provider in a relationship in an interview on the Big Facts podcast.

“I don’t want to be the man in the relationship. But I will. I see Nicki Minaj is happy,” clearly saying that Minaj makes more money than her problematic husband, Kenneth Petty.” Once the Barbz caught wind of her comments, she quickly added that she meant no harm with her original statement.

Whatever the case, Nicki Minaj is paying attention while promoting her new video for “We Go Up,” featuring Fivio Foreign. Minaj went as far as to threaten to delay her project if her insanely loyal fans didn’t run the numbers up on the visual.

Whatever works for her, we suppose.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Nicki Minaj Throws Subliminal Shots, Warns Haters “Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Nicki Minaj
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Thinks Erica Banks "Played Herself" With Recent Nicki Minaj Remarks

Those remarks recently made by Erica Banks are still a hot topic of discussion. The Texas rapper ruffled feathers over the weekend after a clip of an interview went viral where the "Buss It" hitmaker addressed wanting to collaborate with Nicki Minaj. Banks said, “I love Nicki, but I just felt like, I been trying to reach out to her for a long time but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subliminal#Fivio Foreign#Stfd Stfu#Big Facts
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report

The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
130
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy