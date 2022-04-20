GAA seeks $400,000 from city for legal fees. What happens if the city doesn't pay?

The Gadsden Airport Authority is asking for $400,000 from the City of Gadsden, to pay legal fees in the ongoing lawsuits related to the proposal by Pilgrim's Pride to build a rendering plant at the airport.

Councilmember Jason Wilson asked a pointed question during Tuesday's pre-council meeting: What happens if the city doesn't give the money; would it mean bankruptcy for the GAA?

Roberts said it likely would mean a lien on GAA assets and a lawsuit to recover legal fees — a scenario that would have the GAA in legal trouble as a result of its legal trouble.

Roberts said the insurance money available on behalf of the airport for legal fees has been expended. "They've run through it," he said.

Motions for summary judgment in the legal actions are pending, he said, and there's the possibility of an appeal.

"This lawsuit is no longer about Pilgrim's Pride or a rendering plant because they're not coming," Roberts said. "The lawsuit is about an individual who doesn't live in this city who is wanting a consent decree to tell the future council what they can and cannot do."

The GAA hasn't done anything, he said; they voted to reject the Pilgrim's Pride proposal — that's the only official action they've taken.

Christie Knowles, attorney for the plaintiffs, disputed Roberts’ assessment of the situation in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.

“Notwithstanding the obvious undesirables of a chicken rendering plant, the city, GAA and their leadership led us down this road that has resulted in substantial litigation and attorney fees," Knowles said, adding that the city and the GAA “could have ended the issue at any time.”

She added, “The fact that they choose to fight the overwhelming consensus of the citizens and general common sense is the fault of no one but themselves. They chose to waste hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on lawyers to fight the people of Etowah County for over a year.”

Knowles called it “a total waste of taxpayers' money and time, but the unfortunate choice they made,” and accused the city of trying, through Roberts, “to deflect the blame, but the blame falls at their own feet.”

Roberts said people learn in civics class about the separation of powers, between the legislative and judicial branches. "Each stays in their lane," he said.

The plaintiffs, he said, want a consent decree that would block a rendering plant from ever locating in Gadsden — something that violates that separation of powers by constraining future councils' actions.

However, Knowles in her statement called Roberts’ claim that the plaintiffs would require a consent decree to end the litigation “nonsensical” and “intentionally misleading.”

Roberts took exception to that accusation in a statement to The Times on Wednesday. He pointed to a comment in a Times story from Feb. 22 when Knowles referred to Etowah County Circuit Judge George Day having instructed the parties weeks earlier to work on resolving the issues by a consent decree or otherwise.

"The judge's order gave a clear road map to resolving the issue," by consent decree, the news story quoted Knowles as saying.

Roberts said the accusations that he was "intentionally misleading" in his comments was an attack on his character.

Knowles said, “The zoning case is still pending because the opposition has merely asked that the City of Gadsden and GAA ‘put it in writing' and enter into a simple binding settlement agreement to make sure they won’t reverse their non-binding resolutions so they can pick right back up where they started once the case is dismissed.”

Knowles said the plaintiffs aren’t asking for a consent decree, even though she said Day has indicated they are due one, and have unsuccessfully tried to get the city and GAA to agree to mediation in the case.

“You don’t have to be a lawyer to know that, without something in writing that they can’t reverse as soon as our case is dismissed, we can’t dismiss our case,” she said. “After all we have seen and learned this year, the verbal assurances of ‘trust me’ from the city or the GAA are not enough to dismiss a lawsuit.”

Council member Deverick Williams said, "We're not interested in tying the hands of future councils. We don't want to block their ability to make economic development decisions."

Roberts noted that Etowah County, Rainbow City and Southside leaders announced a plan to seek an injunction against the proposed construction of the plant. The firm of Watson and Neeley of Fort Payne was to bring the legal action.

"The lawyer was from outside the county — not caught up in politics," he said, and the lawsuit was never filed.

"That's what a lawyer who was not involved in the politics of it determined," Roberts said — that no actions had been taken that warranted the lawsuit.

The discussion brought up many of the prior arguments and resentments expressed throughout the conflict — from Roberts, that the lawsuit was brought before any actions to warrant it had been taken; and from council President Cynthia Toles, that people outside Gadsden were trying to tell the council what to do.

"This council has three African Americans sitting on it, and we're being told what to do and how to do it and where to go," she said, "but the other city councils around are not. They don't have any African Americans on them so they get to do what they want to do."

Toles said she'd told another council member that she knew they were elected by constituents "to be the voice for them.

"If it's best for Gadsden," she said, "that's how we should make our decisions."

She noted that the city is a co-sponsor of the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, along with the GAA, indicating the city should help the GAA.

She called the lawsuits "ludicrous, frivolous."

Wilson said he had strong feelings about the issue and had expressed his opposition to the rendering plant. He said he was "incredibly disappointed" that the city may have to pay $400,000 in taxpayer dollars to continue this legal battle.

He said the options seem to be to say no to the request, to give the money to the GAA or to bind the hands of future councils by agreeing to what the plaintiffs want. He described those as terrible choices.

Williams said because of good financial management from the last three councils, this council is in a better position to absorb the payment than many of the surrounding cities might be.

