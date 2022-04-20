ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Gov. Hochul: Masking will continue on public transit in NYS

By Susan Rose
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQjcc_0fEpa21m00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBEN) A day after masks were lifted at the Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports and on local buses and rail, Governor Kathy Hochul did a 180.

During a Covid briefing in Syracuse on Wednesday, the governor announced that masks will continue to be required on public transportation in New York State.

"We're going to continue in the short term for public transit," said Hochul. "Let's just be smart about it. I think people do feel better when they're in public transit sitting really close to somebody, to know that people are protecting themselves. And again, this is very much in the short term," she added.

Hochul said the measure is necessary because of omicron subvariants and rising cases in the state. It applies to airports, buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway stations.

Masks are also required in the following locations:
*State regulated health care settings
*State regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes
*Correctional facilities
*Domestic violence shelters

"If we hadn't seen these two variants, I suspect that we would have been able to say goodbye to masks in all settings," said the governor. "But we're starting to see cases and hospitalizations go up. We're going to get there. We will get there," she added."

Currently, the statewide average is 40 Covid cases per 100,000 people. Hochul said there are around 1,400 people currently hospitalized with the virus across the state. At the peak of the pandemic, there were more than 450 cases per 100,000.

New York City public transportation never dropped the mandate. But airports and bus stations throughout the rest of the state did lift mask restrictions on Tuesday.

Hochul took no questions at the briefing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Health
Syracuse, NY
Health
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WBEN 930AM

Dyngus Day is back!

“Dyngus Day is about renewal and rebirth,” said Eddy Dobosiewicz, founder of Dyngus Day Buffalo. What could be more appropriate than to celebrate this reawakening, here in Buffalo, the Dyngus Day capitol of the world.”
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Subway#Public Transportation#Nys#Covid#Omicron#State
CBS LA

LA County mask mandate at LAX and on public transit sparks confusion among some travelers

The Los Angeles County mask mandate for all public transit has returned, including at the airport, but at Los Angeles International plenty of people roamed around without a face-covering. There was also a lot of confusion among travelers about whether or not masks were required, even among couples. RELATED: LA County to require masks on all public transit starting Friday"He didn't think we had to and I said I think we do and when we walked in, we noticed some people had them on and some people didn't," said traveler Mary Barnes. Chris Barnes took his wife's advice and put his mask on,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul Launches Website With Resources for Ukrainian People

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A new website was launched today to help Ukrainian people and their allies in New York. This follows Governor Kathy Hochul's warning to consumers about scams and cybersecurity threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Ukraine's resilience against Vladimir Putin's tyranny is an inspiration to the rest...
POLITICS
WBEN 930AM

Benjamin resigns at Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin has resigned after his arrest earlier Tuesday on charges of bribery in a campaign finance case. Governor Hochul says she accepted the resignation late Tuesday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy