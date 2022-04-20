Getting up close and personal with Florida wildlife

Generally when an invasive species comes to mind, we think of a strangler vine killing an innocent tree, nasty bugs, or weeds. But an invasive species that has reportedly been plaguing Florida for a while now has made its way to Georgia. And although it's seemingly harmless based on its...
Breathtaking aerial images have revealed a cluster of 11 heron nests perched 100 feet in the treetops of a 17th-century stately home in England – boosting hopes of a surge in the numbers breeding in the UK. The amazing pictures captured the scenes at the heronry at the National...
March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
So, question: What feeds on Portuguese Man-O-Wars, is only about an inch long, very pretty, and can set fire to you with their sting? Answer: A little sea slug called a Blue Sea Dragon or Glaucus atlanticus, and they're hitting Texas beaches right now. Before these little creatures came along...
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
The endangered ivory-billed woodpecker, which has been seen so sparingly in the past century that the federal government dubbed it extinct, may not be wiped out after all. A group of ornithologists from Project Principalis and the National Aviary claim the woodpecker was spotted in an undisclosed Louisiana location as recently as last October, a month after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the bird should be removed from the endangered species list and considered extinct.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we prepare for the rainy season this summer, there are a few things you should know about warding off mosquitos. First, if you plan to rely on citronella candles to enjoy some time in your yard, you may want to think again. A 2017 study found not only do they not work, but they may actually attract the pesky insects.
The Chester Zoo just welcomed the newest member of its family. In a news release, the Chester Zoo announced a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey was recently born to parents Treat and Leo at the English park, bringing hope for the rare species' future. Both the sex and name of the newborn have yet to be disclosed.
To many of us, plastic bags are a way to get our groceries and anything else we buy home from the store. And yes, while we may reuse them later for other things, in the end, they typically get thrown out with the rest of the garbage -- and that’s a big problem.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is known for its rainy season. With a hard rain comes mosquitos, which typically start swarming 10-14 days later. As we approach the summer season, you should know the city of Jacksonville’s Mosquito Control Division can help if you experience an influx of the pesky insects.
First known filmed footage of the behavior in the elusive marine animal. They do, according to a study published by a marine biologist from Arizona State University. Until now, sea turtles have been seen as unsocial animals, other than courtship and mating. But Jesse Senko came across an unusual collection of video footage filmed by an independent naturalist off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, which shows turtles nuzzling and swatting at each other like cats.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) has been in Ukraine, helping rescue abandoned pets or animals stuck in shelters, taking them out of the country and getting them to safety. But News4JAX has learned the rules for them have changed. A month ago, we learned they were part...
An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
