Florida State

Getting up close and personal with Florida wildlife

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Florida Museum of Natural History joins the show to discuss Florida wildlife; specifically the unique species of butterflies that are native to Florida. While they brought butterflies...

UPI News

Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas

March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
Power 95.9

Alien-Looking Dangerous Creature Now Found on Texas Beaches

So, question: What feeds on Portuguese Man-O-Wars, is only about an inch long, very pretty, and can set fire to you with their sting? Answer: A little sea slug called a Blue Sea Dragon or Glaucus atlanticus, and they're hitting Texas beaches right now. Before these little creatures came along...
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Colorful Seadragons, Alien-like Fish With 'Human Lip' Found on Australian Beaches

Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
NOLA.com

Proof that the ivory-billed woodpecker lives on in Louisiana? Maybe.

The endangered ivory-billed woodpecker, which has been seen so sparingly in the past century that the federal government dubbed it extinct, may not be wiped out after all. A group of ornithologists from Project Principalis and the National Aviary claim the woodpecker was spotted in an undisclosed Louisiana location as recently as last October, a month after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the bird should be removed from the endangered species list and considered extinct.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
Do citronella candles work to ward off backyard mosquitos?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we prepare for the rainy season this summer, there are a few things you should know about warding off mosquitos. First, if you plan to rely on citronella candles to enjoy some time in your yard, you may want to think again. A 2017 study found not only do they not work, but they may actually attract the pesky insects.
scitechdaily.com

Snuggling Sea Turtles Filmed for the First Time

First known filmed footage of the behavior in the elusive marine animal. They do, according to a study published by a marine biologist from Arizona State University. Until now, sea turtles have been seen as unsocial animals, other than courtship and mating. But Jesse Senko came across an unusual collection of video footage filmed by an independent naturalist off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, which shows turtles nuzzling and swatting at each other like cats.
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
