Sedgwick County Zoo announces next President and CEO

The Sedgwick County Zoo has a new President and CEO.

Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman announced the full zoo board selected Scott Newland to lead the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Mr. Newland started as a volunteer at the zoo at the age of 13. He earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Fort Hays State. He's been employed by the zoo for 22 years, most recently as deputy director.

Newland said the zoo is a fantastic facility and he's excited to lead.

Newland replaces Dr. Jeff Ettling, who resigned in February to become President and CEO of the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida.