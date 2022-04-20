Logan Thomas 'ahead of schedule' in recovery, shooting for Week 1 return

Logan Thomas is ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery and could be in line to return by Week 1 of the 2022 season, the Commanders tight end told The Sports Junkies Wednesday morning.

Thomas suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the Raiders in Week 13 (Dec. 5) and says his Dec. 17 surgery went "really well."

"You know, I'm feeling really good right now," Thomas told The Junkies, "but a little more ahead of schedule than I expected to be and I think where I'm supposed to be, so that's good news as well. ...It obviously takes a little bit of time to get back into the swing of things, to build up your strength and stuff and get going."

Asked for a possible timeline for his return, Thomas replied, "So, we never put a projection on it. It's supposed to be a 10-month recovery from the time I had surgery, which would have put it somewhere around Week 4, something like that. But the way I feel and the type of person I am, the type of competitor I am, yeah, I'm shooting for Week 1."

"What everything's telling me right now is that it's going according to plan," he went on to say.

"I'm at the jogging stage," he said when asked where he's at in his recovery. "I'm actually about to hop in the [anti-gravity treadmill] AlterG here in a little while, start moving around a little bit. And it's not because of not being able to do so, it's just because of, you know, taking your time. There's no need to rush it at this point."

Thomas was asked if he could provide an update on defensive end Chase Young, who suffered a torn ACL against the Buccaneers in Week 10 (Nov. 14), and his possible timeline for return.

"He was a month ahead of me, but his surgery was a little different than mine, because he had to transplant his patella (kneecap) from his other knee, so that's a little bit different," Thomas said. "He had to rehab a little bit of both of his legs and get into his. We're pretty close to the same."

"Mine is from the original patella," he explained. "I didn't do anything to my patella, so they basically spliced that and then they just put that as my new ACL."

Although Ron Rivera initially denied Thomas suffering an ACL injury — with the Commanders head coach saying at the time that further testing would be needed to assess the full extent of the damage — Thomas told The Sports Junkies that the reporting at the time of his injury didn't tell the entire story.

"But with my knee, the reports came out but it didn't tell the full story," Thomas said. "I did ACL, MCL and both of my meniscus."

"He went full bore on the legs," chimed John-Paul Flaim.

"Yeah, well I mean, while we're in there, we might as well just fix it all," said Thomas.