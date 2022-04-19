Boulder County woman faces charges in connection with grass fire

Charges are pending against a Boulder County woman in connection with a grass fire that ignited northeast of Boulder on Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The 10-acre fire caused up to $10,000 in damage, deputies said. Authorities had not released the woman's name as of Tuesday afternoon.

This screen grab from a 9 News live feed shows smoke rising from an area around Twin Lakes, Colorado, where officials were responding to a grass fire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just after 1 p.m. for reports of a grass fire, according to a news release.

Authorities went door-to-door evacuating residents, and they lifted the evacuation orders just after 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire and no buildings were destroyed, according to the Sheriff's Office.