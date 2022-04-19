Boulder County woman faces charges in connection with grass fire
Charges are pending against a Boulder County woman in connection with a grass fire that ignited northeast of Boulder on Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The 10-acre fire caused up to $10,000 in damage, deputies said. Authorities had not released the woman's name as of Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just after 1 p.m. for reports of a grass fire, according to a news release.
Authorities went door-to-door evacuating residents, and they lifted the evacuation orders just after 4 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire and no buildings were destroyed, according to the Sheriff's Office.
