Penn State will welcome fans to Beaver Stadium for a spring family reunion, as head coach James Franklin likes to call it. This weekend will see spring football practices come to a close with the annual Blue-White Game, Penn State’s spring game extravaganza. This year sees fans back in the stands and the game will utilize a modified scoring system in an offense-vs-defense structure to accommodate roster depth concerns on the offensive line. Our staff has come together to share some of our final thoughts and predictions for what will happen in this weekend’s spring game. Feel free to share your...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO