Outlander actor Sam Heughan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself performing the tree pose during his yoga practice and his fans were quick to send in their concerns. The snap shows the star with his foot resting on his knee in the tricky balance and followers commented that he could do himself some serious damage in the posture. "Be careful you don't hurt your knee! If you can't make it to your thigh in tree pose your calf is just as good," one advised, while another commented: "Your tree should not be against your knee, calf or thigh."

YOGA ・ 15 HOURS AGO