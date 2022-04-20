ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland Schools giving employee bonuses, starting strategic planning

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J5fD_0fEpUE6T00

ZEELAND — In order to recognize their work educating students through the pandemic, Zeeland Public Schools is providing bonuses for its employees.

The bonuses were discussed during a board meeting Monday, April 18, and received support from board members. An email went out to the staff sharing the news following the meeting.

“ZPS staff have navigated some of the most difficult times both inside and outside of the classroom,” Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham stated in the email, which was shared with The Sentinel. “While often tending to the health needs of yourself and your loved ones, you worked relentlessly to meet the growing needs of our students. No matter the obstacle, you never lost sight of our priority to provide the best possible educational experience for all ZPS students.

“ZPS recognizes your enduring passion for our students and for learning. We are so grateful for your efforts, and we look forward with hope and optimism for the days ahead.”

Subscribe:Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

The bonus will go to “the vast majority” of district employees, said Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Jon Voss. Exceptions include employees that have been with the district less than three months and childcare staff, which are receiving a different bonus from federal funds.

Employees who are considered at least half-time — at least 20 hours per week or 0.5 FTE — will receive $1,000, while part-time staff — at most 19 hours per week or 0.49 FTE — will receive $500. The bonuses will be paid out May 20.

Strategic planning set to begin

Superintendent Mendham informed the school board Monday that a strategic planning process for the district is officially underway. After several months of working to identify a facilitator, the district settled on Randy Liepa of Michigan Leadership Institute.

The process will involve gathering input from various stakeholder groups throughout the district and school community to identify a direction for the next several years at ZPS.

“We are excited to launch this strategic planning process in partnership with our schools and community,” Mendham stated. “After experiencing the impact of the pandemic, we are eager to craft a plan that takes into account our strengths and values as we construct goals and strategies to best support our students and families.

“We recognize that the best plans are informed by the needs and priorities of the community, and we are excited to integrate the feedback we receive from our stakeholders. Our strategic plan will be a symbol of our commitment to continuous improvement and will help us to communicate and celebrate our growth and progress along the way.”

Students, staff, parents and community members will be invited to share input during the process. The feedback will be used to create goals and “an aspirational vision” for the district.

Updates on the process will be posted on the district website at zps.org/strategicplan.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

District to change elementary start, end times to give teachers more planning time

Eagle County Schools’ Board of Education voted to change elementary start and end times across the district on March 23 in an effort to give more planning time to teachers. Starting next fall, all elementary schools — with the exception of Homestake Peak School — will start instruction at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m. Because Homestake Peak is a kindergarten through eighth-grade school, it will maintain its current start and end times of 7:55 a.m. and 3 p.m.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
marketplace.org

School counselor on navigating post-high school plans: “There are so many ways to approach this”

May 1 is National College Decision Day, when college-bound high school seniors across the U.S. must commit to the school they’ll attend in the fall. But there’s been a marked drop in college enrollment during the pandemic, and the freshman enrollment rate last fall was 9.2% lower than prior to the pandemic in the fall of 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Zeeland, MI
Education
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
BUCKSCO.Today

How to Make a Mid-Life Career Change

It’s usually thought by the time you reach your 40s, that you are already entrenched in whatever career will carry you into retirement. However, that’s certainly not the case for everyone, some of whom are looking to change careers. But that prospect can be daunting, almost feeling like going back to square one. This leads many to feel they are too old to think about such a move, but that is not necessarily true.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WGME

Teach financial literacy at home

It's crucial for your family to know the basics of financial literacy, but how do you approach teaching them? Luckily, you're making financial decisions every day—you simply need to include your kids in the conversation. April is Financial Wellness Month and Youth Financial Literacy Month, so it’s a perfect...
KIDS
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy