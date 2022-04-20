Zeeland Schools giving employee bonuses, starting strategic planning

ZEELAND — In order to recognize their work educating students through the pandemic, Zeeland Public Schools is providing bonuses for its employees.

The bonuses were discussed during a board meeting Monday, April 18, and received support from board members. An email went out to the staff sharing the news following the meeting.

“ZPS staff have navigated some of the most difficult times both inside and outside of the classroom,” Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham stated in the email, which was shared with The Sentinel. “While often tending to the health needs of yourself and your loved ones, you worked relentlessly to meet the growing needs of our students. No matter the obstacle, you never lost sight of our priority to provide the best possible educational experience for all ZPS students.

“ZPS recognizes your enduring passion for our students and for learning. We are so grateful for your efforts, and we look forward with hope and optimism for the days ahead.”

Subscribe:Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

The bonus will go to “the vast majority” of district employees, said Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Jon Voss. Exceptions include employees that have been with the district less than three months and childcare staff, which are receiving a different bonus from federal funds.

Employees who are considered at least half-time — at least 20 hours per week or 0.5 FTE — will receive $1,000, while part-time staff — at most 19 hours per week or 0.49 FTE — will receive $500. The bonuses will be paid out May 20.

Strategic planning set to begin

Superintendent Mendham informed the school board Monday that a strategic planning process for the district is officially underway. After several months of working to identify a facilitator, the district settled on Randy Liepa of Michigan Leadership Institute.

The process will involve gathering input from various stakeholder groups throughout the district and school community to identify a direction for the next several years at ZPS.

“We are excited to launch this strategic planning process in partnership with our schools and community,” Mendham stated. “After experiencing the impact of the pandemic, we are eager to craft a plan that takes into account our strengths and values as we construct goals and strategies to best support our students and families.

“We recognize that the best plans are informed by the needs and priorities of the community, and we are excited to integrate the feedback we receive from our stakeholders. Our strategic plan will be a symbol of our commitment to continuous improvement and will help us to communicate and celebrate our growth and progress along the way.”

Students, staff, parents and community members will be invited to share input during the process. The feedback will be used to create goals and “an aspirational vision” for the district.

Updates on the process will be posted on the district website at zps.org/strategicplan.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.