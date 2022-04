High Country Crime Stoppers and Watauga Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime. On April 12, an unknown male driving what appears to be a dark blue, four door, Chevrolet Tracker, entered the cemetery at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church on Clarks Creek Rd in Foscoe. The suspect appears to have allegedly taken a memorial from a grave, according to a press release. The memorial is described as a box with the image of a buck on it, with a thermometer.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO