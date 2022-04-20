ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Netflix Stock Crashed and Burned Wednesday

By Daniel Vena
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were going down in flames on Wednesday, plunging by as much as 39% in morning trading. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, the stock was still down by 36.9%.

The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer lower was news that its subscriber count actually declined last quarter, the first time that's happened in more than a decade.

So what

In the first quarter, Netflix generated revenue of $7.9 billion, up 9.8% year over year, while its earnings per share (EPS) declined by roughly 5.9% to $3.53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvTT1_0fEpTk7O00

Image source: Getty Images.

To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates had called for revenue of $7.9 billion and EPS of $2.90.

The big story, however, was that Netflix shed roughly 200,000 subscribers during the quarter and expects to lose another 2 million in Q2. Netflix cited a number of factors as contributing to the subscriber loss, including inflation, the war in Ukraine (which has slowed adoption of the service in Eastern Europe), growing competition, and password sharing.

Now what

The news certainly isn't good, but it also isn't as bad as it might appear at first glance. In the fine print of its investor letter, management provided details of the suspension of its operations in Russia, which played a pivotal role in the quarter's subscriber decline (italics mine):

The suspension of our service in Russia and winding-down of all Russian paid memberships resulted in a -0.7 million impact on paid net adds; excluding this impact, paid net additions totaled +0.5 million.

Netflix's management acknowledged the ongoing challenges and is exploring various measures to reignite its subscriber growth. The primary focus will be on increasing the quality of its programming and recommendations, but the company is also investigating ways to combat password sharing and working to continue its expansion in international markets.

Given its dramatic slowdown in subscriber growth, investors are certainly justified in wondering whether Netflix's growth story is winding down. Management said it expects to return to -- and sustain -- double-digit percentage revenue growth and remain free-cash-flow positive in 2022 and beyond.

I, for one, don't think the sky is falling. The sell-off might represent a compelling opportunity for investors, because this isn't fade to black for Netflix.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Daniel Vena owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

US Netflix account sharers won't have to pay up – for now

Netflix has no current plans to bring its account-sharing surcharge to the US, the company has told TechRadar. This is excellent news for the roughly 50% of all US Netflix account holders who, according to a recent study by Time2Play, share their accounts with people outside their households. Netflix recently...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Netflix Subscribers#Nflx#Getty Images#Eps#Russian
MarketWatch

Opinion: Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

After an unprecedented downturn in subscriber growth in the first quarter, Netflix executives are eyeing the millions of people using other subscribers’ accounts as a way to reverse the streaming service’s current trajectory. Netflix. NFLX,. -35.12%. executives said Tuesday that the service lost 200,000 paid subscribers on a...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max, HBO Hit 76.8M Global Subs In Q1, Up 3M From Year End; WarnerMedia Profit Squeezed By CNN+, Streaming Spend

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and HBO had 76.8 million global subscribers as of March – up by 3 million from the previous quarter and 12.8 million from the year earlier. Domestic subscribers of 48.6 million rose 4.4 million year-on-year, AT&T said, reporting its last quarterly numbers as parent of WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia merged with Discovery April 8 creating Warner Bros. Discovery. “AT&T has entered a new era,” said CEO John Stankey, with the telco now pared back down to its core businesses in mobility, business wireline and consumer wireline. AT&T said the subscriber bump was mostly driven by international...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Officially Adding Commercials

It's the end of an era for Netflix. While the service has long been praised for its lack of ads and commercials, Netflix is reversing its course on the matter. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said that ads will soon be incorporated into the service. Hastings'...
TV & VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy