Audio: Haskins' reportedly was walking on highway to get gasoline

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

We’re learning more about the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins.

In an audio recording obtained by sports personality Andy Slater in Miami, Haskins wife Kalabrya Haskins can be heard in distress telling 9-1-1 that the Steelers quarterback ran out of gas near I-95 in southern Florida.

Listen: Contains strong language material

Mrs. Haskins said he called her while she was in Pittsburgh that the quarterback called her and was getting out the car because he had ran out of gas.

She also told the dispatcher that Haskins was going to call her back once he has gotten gasoline but that never happened, with Mrs. Haskins calling her husband for 10 minutes before his phone cut off. She then called 9-1-1.

The dispatcher tells her not to panic, but that an accident did occur in that area.

A separate call at the beginning of the audio can be heard from a person calling in distress saying she just witnessed the accident saying she say “man hit in front of me.”

Haskins was hit by dump truck early on Saturday morning, April 9.

He was in South Florida with some of his teammates working out after an invitation from recently-signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

A public memorial for Haskins is planned on Friday in Pittsburgh.

