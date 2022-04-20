(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Sherman, the annual mean wage is $44,020 or 24.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $157,780. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Respiratory therapists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,770

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,190

– Employment: 133,410

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#49. Healthcare social workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,810

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,310

– Employment: 173,860

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,600)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,340)

#48. Physical therapist assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,980

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,740

– Employment: 93,660

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#47. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,090

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#46. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,290

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#45. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,440

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#44. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,730

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#43. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,520

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#42. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,080

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,090

– Employment: 296,370

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,540)

— Napa, CA ($90,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($87,860)

#41. Instructional coordinators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,480

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#40. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,100

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#39. Logisticians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,900

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#38. Civil engineers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,050

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#37. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,390

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– Employment: 62,030

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#36. Loan officers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,420

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#35. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,520

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#34. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,890

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#33. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,270

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#32. Registered nurses

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,490

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#31. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,750

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#30. Speech-language pathologists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,080

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#29. Accountants and auditors

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,310

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#28. Dental hygienists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,130

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#27. Social and community service managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,270

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#26. Project management specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,540

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#25. Financial and investment analysts

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,460

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#24. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,930

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#23. Management analysts

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,840

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#22. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,150

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#21. General and operations managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,730

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#20. Network and computer systems administrators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,930

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#19. Industrial engineers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#18. Occupational therapists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,630

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#17. Construction managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,200

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#16. Computer systems analysts

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,520

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#15. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,790

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#14. Medical and health services managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,130

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#13. Administrative services managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,290

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#12. Software developers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,420

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#11. Physical therapists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#10. Industrial production managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $101,680

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#9. Electrical engineers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,120

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#8. Sales managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,670

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#7. Electronics engineers, except computer

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,390

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#6. Nurse practitioners

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,020

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,040

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Financial managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,190

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#3. Pharmacists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $123,860

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#2. Lawyers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,340

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#1. Dentists, general

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $157,780

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

