Newfield, NY

All-State boys basketball classes B, C, D: See who made the grade in 2021-22

By Andrew Legare, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
Two Section 4 point guards who led their teams to Glens Falls to play on the final weekend of the season are among top-tier all-state boys basketball selections, as chosen by the New York State Sports Writers Association.

Newfield junior Jalen Hardison was named Class C Player of the Year and Seton Catholic Central senior Kaelin Thomas was chosen to the Class B first team. Teams were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Section 4's other first-team all-state pick among classes B, C and D was South Kortright/Andes sophomore Connor Quarino.

Hardison averaged 22 points, 9 assists and 4 assists per game to help Newfield to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C title, the first state championship in program history. He scored 31 points in Newfield's 87-62 victory over Stillwater in the state final.

Seton's run to the Class B final four included stellar play from Thomas. He finished the season averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Thomas was a 54% shooter from the field.

Class D Player of the Year honors went to senior Pacey Hopkins from Steuben County's Avoca/Prattsburgh, the state champion in that class.

All-state teams are compiled by Steve Grandin, Saratoga Springs resident who formerly served as sports editor of The Saratogian, following consultation with an extensive network of media members statewide.

The all-state selections in classes AA and A will be announced at a later date.

A total of 22 players from Section 4 earned all-state status in B, C and D.

All-Stars:Here are your 2021-22 Greater Binghamton winter all-star teams

For subs:Meet the 2021-22 Greater Binghamton Elite 15 Boys Basketball Team

Class B

Player of the Year

Zaire Baines, Portledge-AIS, 5-foot-9 senior.

First Team

Royal Brown, Cohoes-2, 6-2 junior (34.1 points per game); Alex Moesch, Chittenango-3, 6-3 junior (19.6 ppg); Kaelin Thomas, Seton CC-4, 6-2 senior (16.9 ppg); Kevin Thompson, Bishop Timon-St. Jude-MMA, 6-4 senior (20.5 ppg); Richard Nweke, Dwight-AIS, 6-8 senior (20.7 ppg).

Other Section 4 Selections

Third Team: Riley Spencer, Chenango Valley, 6-1 senior (31 ppg).

Fifth Team: Andrew Erickson, Seton CC, 6-0 sophomore (16.5 ppg).

Seventh Team: Joey Tomasso, Waverly, 6-0 sophomore (19.5 ppg).

10th Team: Brennan Traub, Waverly, 6-2 senior (12.1 ppg).

11th Team: Carter Mackey, Oneonta, 6-4 senior (17.3 ppg).

17th Team: John Bangel, Owego, 6-6 junior (14 ppg).

Honorable mention: Michael Bucko, Seton CC, senior; Jimmy Lindsley, Windsor, senior; Nick Stilloe, Susquehanna Valley, senior.

Class C

Player of the Year

Jalen Hardison, Newfield-4, 5-foot-11 junior, 22 ppg.

First Team

Jaylen Savage, Alexander Hamilton-1, 6-2 senior (21.9 ppg); Will Smith, West Canada Valley-3, 6-3 senior (27 ppg); Lucus Brown, Salamanca-6, 6-1 sophomore (21.1 ppg); Bryce Sprague, Moriah-7, 6-3 senior (20.1 ppg); Wilson Bennett, Pierson-11, 6-4 senior (20.3 ppg).

Other Section 4 Selections

Third Team: Adam Pastore, Watkins Glen, 6-3 senior (18.2 ppg); Shea Barber, Unatego, 6-2 senior (22 ppg).

Fifth Team: Derek Pawlewicz, Newfield, 6-1 senior (14 ppg).

Sixth Team: Owen Haight, Delhi, 5-11 junior (14.7 ppg); Luke Schnabel, Delhi, 5-10 junior (16 ppg).

Eighth Team: Owen Scholtisek, Watkins Glen, 5-11 senior (10 ppg).

Honorable Mention: Alec Fogarty, Sidney, senior; Steven Gough, Elmira Notre Dame, senior; Austen Jenney, Newfield, sophomore; Miles Mohrien, Unatego, senior; Evan Sickler, Tioga, sophomore; Zach Taylor, Newfield, junior; Will Zimmer, Candor, senior.

Class D

Player of the Year

Pacey Hopkins, Avoca/Prattsburgh-5, 5-9 senior (16.4 ppg).

First Team

Scott Schuyler, Cincinnatus-3, 5-10 senior (16.6 ppg); Tom Simpson, Hamilton-3, 6-1 senior (18.4 ppg); Connor Quarino, South Kortright/Andes, 6-0 sophomore (19.9 ppg); Darien Swanson, Westfield-6, 6-0 senior (19.1 ppg); Nathan Mashaw, Heuvelton-10, 5-10 junior (18.1 ppg).

Other Section 4 Selections

Second Team: Conor Holland, Marathon, junior (28 ppg).

Third Team: Dylan Waid, Charlotte Valley, 6-4 senior (26.5 ppg).

Fourth Team: Matt Serrao, Franklin, 5-11 senior (29.2 ppg).

Fifth Team: Dylan Hosford, Richfield Springs, 6-3 sophomore (26.5 ppg).

Sixth Team: Scott Murphy, Morris, 6-3 junior (22 ppg).

Seventh Team: Josh Anderson, South Kortright/Andes, 6-3 junior (15.5 ppg).

Eighth Team: Logan Firment, South Kortright/Andes, 6-3 senior (10.3 ppg).

Honorable mention: Austin Bowman, Richfield Springs, senior; Wyatt Jacobs, Deposit/Hancock, senior; Damien Merwin, Jefferson/Stamford, senior; Martin Thorsland, Milford, senior.

