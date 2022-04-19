UKRAINE: SON SEEKS MISSING DAD

Related
Ukraine's first lady said she hasn't seen her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in over a month
Olena Zelenska told CNN that she and her children were "forbidden" to stay at the president's office with Zelenskyy as it was too dangerous there.
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
Ukraine Woman Given Milk by Russian Soldiers, Finds it Booby-Trapped—Report
The reported incident took place in Kherson which Russian troops seized early on in their invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Was Incensed Russian Troops Weren't Welcomed With Flowers In Ukraine, Says Oligarch
He went "insane," said Mikhail Khodorkovsky, one-time CEO of Russian oil giant Yukos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after
(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’
President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
Zelenskyy says he's tired of Western leaders asking him over and over to provide a wishlist of weapons Ukraine needs: 'It's Groundhog Day. I feel like Bill Murray.'
Zelenskyy said Ukraine has offered to help organize weapons shipments in order to help them arrive more quickly.
Top US general says the only way the US could have stopped Putin was to send troops into Ukraine, which Biden warned would start World War III
Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers he opposed sending US troops into Ukraine as it would have "risked armed conflict with Russia."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian troops in Mariupol are taking ammo off Russian soldiers and smuggling in weapons to hold out against the assault
There has been "continuous heavy shelling" in the port city since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told
Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
Brit troops on Russian border say they’re ‘100% prepared’ for Putin’s troops as they show off their firepower in Estonia
BRITISH soldiers on the frontline defending Europe from Putin’s forces have revealed they are “100 per cent prepared” and “ready for anything” while displaying their firepower. Lieutenant colonel Rupert Streatfeild says he is proud to be defending Europe from Putin while based in Estonia as...
Exiled Russian oligarch says 'big cities are going to end up in coffins' if Putin sends conscripts from urban areas to Ukraine
During an interview with the Atlantic Council, Khodorkovsky said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he is "at war with the US and NATO."
Fact check: Photo of Biden boarding Marine One is real, not 'staged'
A viral photo of President Joe Biden on the White House lawn is authentic. Several news outlets took footage of Biden's departure.
Migrant Woman Says She Was Repeatedly Raped in ‘Modern-Day’ Slavery Ring in Georgia
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Outgunned Ukrainians lure Russian aircraft into defense traps, need planes to defend airspace: expert
The U.S. can best support Ukraine by providing it with weapons, planes and parts to defend its airspace rather than establish a no-fly zone, a U.S. Air Force expert told Fox News Digital. "[The Ukrainians] are fighting with basically two very large feathers in their cap: one is the munitions...
Russia is prepared to drop its demand for Ukraine to be 'denazified' from its list of ceasefire conditions: report
Moscow will also not be asking for Ukraine's demilitarization, and is open to the country joining the European Union, the Financial Times reported.
NBC News
Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment
Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force
The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses
SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0