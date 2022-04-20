ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor found not guilty of murder for overprescribing fentanyl

Wyoming News
A jury has found Ohio doctor William Husel not guilty of 14 counts of murder. Husel was accused of overprescribing fentanyl to his critically ill patients between 2015 and 2018, hastening their deaths.

Wyoming News

