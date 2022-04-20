ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digging In: 'Next man up' mentality has West Allegheny baseball rolling without stars

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
IMPERIAL — For most baseball teams, losing a trio of key starters before the start of the season or just days into what appeared to be a promising season can be devastating, especially at the high school level.

That hasn't been the case for the vaunted West Allegheny Indians' baseball team under longtime head coach Bryan Cornell. The Indians are off to an impressive 7-0 start on the season despite being without ace pitchers Devan Zirwas and Gavin Miller, along with talented outfielder Nick Longo.

Zirwas, a VCU commit, was lost for the season in February following elbow surgery for an injury suffered during football season. Miller, an Auburn commit, was also dealing with an arm injury from football season but was able to suit up for a few games. However, Miller was lost for the season in early March during a "freak injury" in practice, according to Cornell.

Longo has been out all season as well, leaving the Indians without three key contributors from last season's 18-6 team that made a run to the WPIAL semifinals.

Despite missing the duo of Zirwas and Miller on the mound, which went a combined 12-2, each posting a sub-2.00 ERA in 2021, the Indians have seen a handful of key contributors step up in the "next man up" mentality, helping push the Indians forward this season.

"I know it's cliche, but it's the next guy up mentality. They've done a really nice job of that so far," Cornell said. "It just goes to show the confidence they have in themselves and each other. They've been playing together for a long time, and they've found success coming through their travel and youth teams. They've been coached well. They continue to learn and listen to the coaches we have here.

"I just can't say enough about the whole program, the coaches we have and the way they lead these guys. We ask these guys to do a lot of things and get them out of their comfort zone, and they have responded."

One of those key contributors has been senior and Washington & Jefferson commit Anthony Pass, who has emerged as the Indians' ace this season. Along with Pass, senior Nathan Nolan has been as a strong two-way player for the Indians, providing West Allegheny with some quality starts on the mound as well.

Without two of arguably the top pitchers in the area, it would have been easy to understand if West Allegheny had taken a step back this season. That hasn't been the case as Pass and Nolan have found their footing on the mound. Meanwhile, a balanced lineup has plated at least five runs in every game this season, leading to the impressive 7-0 start that includes a pair of wins in mid-April over the defending section and WPIAL Class 5A champions in South Fayette.

"I think we really proved ourselves against South Fayette," Pass said, referencing the sweep of the Lions that put West Allegheny in the driver's seat in the section. "That was huge for us and our confidence getting two wins there."

Pass had a unique hand in the first win over South Fayette, throwing 85 pitches in four innings before being pulled with the bases loaded. After West Allegheny was able to get out of the jam and keep Pass in line for the win, Cornell called on the senior late in the game to return to the mound. Pass coolly struck out the last two batters of the game on eight pitches, picking up the save in the same game he was the winning pitcher.

"When I came off the mound, I was a bit surprised I was being pulled to be honest. But coach explained to me that I could be called upon late in the game, which I thought was pretty cool," Pass said. "I was all in on that scenario. I thought that was pretty cool; pretty cool scenario for the team too. When I came back in, I knew they had the eight and nine hitters up, so I figured if I could get the ball over the plate, I had a pretty good shot at getting them out, and I was fortunate enough to strike them both out to get the save."

While pitching has certainly garnered much of the attention for West Allegheny this season due to the loss of Zirwas and Miller, along with the emergence of Pass and Nolan, the lineup has quietly produced for the Indians. Averaging nearly eight runs per game, the Indians are doing it playing small ball, thanks to a balanced lineup one through nine.

Pass, Brady Miller, Colin Marinpetro, Anthony Raineri and Austin Buzza are all hitting over .300, while Cam Davis and Nolan are both sitting at .286 on the year. Raineri leads the club with nine runs batted in, while Marinpetro has driven in eight runs. Nolan and Davis are tied for third on the team with seven RBIs each.

"If you look at, not only West Allegheny, but teams that have made deep runs in the playoffs, they usually have one or two guys that are leading in some category," Cornell said. "If you take a look at our squad, we really don't have that. We just have a bunch of consistent guys.

"This team, what we've been able to do probably better than most teams that we've had here, when they get guys into scoring position, they make the most of their hits. I can't tell you how many times we've had two outs and scored a run. ...The kids have been very, very good at hitting when it matters."

The depth of the lineup stands out overall, especially to Pass.

"You could flip this lineup around, I think, from one to nine, nine to one and we'd still be able to produce offensively like we have this season," Pass said. "The depth is huge overall. We knew coming in without guys like Devan, Nick and Gavin, we had to focus up. We manufacture runs, play small ball, doing all we have to do to score runs, and I think we do a really good job at it overall."

Sitting at 7-0 on the season and riding high after a sweep of the defending WPIAL champs, the Indians now enter the heart of their schedule with back-to-back games against Chartiers Valley before taking on Montour, Shaler and Blackhawk to close out April.

"We have to take two from CV to give us a bit of a cushion against Shaler, to be honest," Pass said. "Our goal is to sweep every series; we don't have any other option. But the non-conference games are also important for us as momentum boosters, confidence boosters, those type of things."

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136. Follow Joshua on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney.

