'The Daily Show' correspondent talks Hungary trip, warning signs for America

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

"The Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper talks with Brian Stelter about his upcoming special "Hungary for Democracy." "Reliable Sources Daily" is available on CNN+ -- CNN's new streaming service.

Wyoming News

