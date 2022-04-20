ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State basketball lands three-star Link Academy guard Damien Mayo

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
Damien Mayo, a three-star shooting guard from Link Academy in Branson, announced on Instagram that he has committed to Missouri State.

Mayo, a 6-foot-3 high school senior, is the 52nd ranked shooting guard in the country, according to 247Sports. He held offers from Saint Louis, Illinois-Chicago, Pepperdine and SIU Edwardsville.

Originally from Chaminade in St. Louis, Mayo moved to Link Year where he helped lead Link Academy to a runner-up finish at the GEICO Nationals in the program's first year of existence. He's described by 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi as "pound for pound one of the toughest and most competitive players in the Class of 2022."

He was a Class 6 All-State selection in 2021 before moving to Link Academy. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and one block per game as a junior. His team finished third in the state with a semifinal loss to the Isaac Haney-led state championship Kickapoo team of 2021.

Mayo becomes the fourth incoming freshman to join the Bears' 2022-23 roster along with N.J. Benson, Jonathan Dunn and Jalen Hampton. The Bears also have incoming newcomers including transfers Chance Moore, Bryan Trimble Jr. and Dalen Ridgnal signed.

Missouri State is currently one over on scholarships if you were to assume Isiaih Mosley withdraws from the NBA Draft and returns to the university.

