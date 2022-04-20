ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Community calendar

By The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0fEpT9js00

COLCHESTER

Wildflower Hikes, Argyle Lake State Park, 10 a.m. To 12 p.m.

MACOMB EVENTS

MDH

Daily drive-thru testing and specimen collection. M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McDonough District Hospital, 521 E. Grant St., Macomb. COVID-19, Flu (in season), Strep, RSV testing, adult and pediatric blood draws and more. Call 309-836-1753 to pre-register.

Macomb Park District

Thursdays: Studio Passport in Clay, 4-6 p.m. drop off and pick up at ceramics studio at 1406 N. Randolph St. Call for registration and program fees.

April 22

Noticing Nature, Lakeview Nature Area, 3:30-4:00 p.m.

April 28

Handbuilding for the Garden, Macomb Park District, 6-8 p.m.

April 30

Nature Makers Workshop, Lakeview Nature Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Through May

Various ceramic workshops and programs, for children and 15-adult. Contact the Macomb Park District for more information including cost of materials and fees at 309-833-4562

Food Pantries

The Crossing Food Pantry, third Thursday of the month, 5:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Pantry, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m.

WIRC-CAA Food Pantry, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

WIU Food Pantry, Knoblauch Hall, WIU Student, faculty or staff member, Thursday noon-5 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Macomb Food Collaborative, weekly grocery deliveries, 309-326-3049

Support Calendar

McDonough District Hospital:

Forget-Me-Not Support Group for pregnancy and infant loss, MDH 309-836-1557

Chronic Pain Management Support Group, MDH 309-836-1582

Anger Management Support Group, MDH 309-836-1582

Cesarean Section Class, MDH, 309-836-1570

Bereavement Support Group, MDH, 309-836-1543

Recovery Meetings in Macomb

Local AA and NA meeting locations include First Christian Church (FCC) at 120 N. McArthur St. and University Baptist Church (UBC) at 315 N. Sherman Ave. Additional online meetings may be found at https://aa-intergroup.org/meetings.

Alcoholics Anonymous in-person meetings:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:10-1:10 p.m. UBC, Midday Group, closed meeting.

Sisters in Sobriety, Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., UBC, women only, closed meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous in-person meetings:

• Mondays, 6 p.m., FCC

• Fridays, 6 p.m., UBC

Zoom meetings are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m., Meeting ID 817 4435 6730

Comments / 0

Related
McDonough County Voice

We are community: Reflections on Easter and spring

Just a reminder of the Plymouth all school reunion to be held June 5th at the PCCC.  Reservations are $10 and need to be sent to Marge Goodin, 5395 E 200th St, Plymouth, IL 62367 by May 15th. Got a note from Ruthanne Danielson telling me that Evelyn Baker is at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb...
MACOMB, IL
Watauga Democrat

Kick for a Cause to raise money for Hospitality House recreation efforts

BOONE – The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to raise money for shelter activities. “Kick for a Cause” will consist of games of six innings or 45...
BOONE, NC
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

422
Followers
658
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy