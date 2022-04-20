Community calendar
COLCHESTER
Wildflower Hikes, Argyle Lake State Park, 10 a.m. To 12 p.m.
MACOMB EVENTS
MDH
Daily drive-thru testing and specimen collection. M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McDonough District Hospital, 521 E. Grant St., Macomb. COVID-19, Flu (in season), Strep, RSV testing, adult and pediatric blood draws and more. Call 309-836-1753 to pre-register.
Macomb Park District
Thursdays: Studio Passport in Clay, 4-6 p.m. drop off and pick up at ceramics studio at 1406 N. Randolph St. Call for registration and program fees.
April 22
Noticing Nature, Lakeview Nature Area, 3:30-4:00 p.m.
April 28
Handbuilding for the Garden, Macomb Park District, 6-8 p.m.
April 30
Nature Makers Workshop, Lakeview Nature Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Through May
Various ceramic workshops and programs, for children and 15-adult. Contact the Macomb Park District for more information including cost of materials and fees at 309-833-4562
Food Pantries
The Crossing Food Pantry, third Thursday of the month, 5:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Pantry, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m.
WIRC-CAA Food Pantry, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WIU Food Pantry, Knoblauch Hall, WIU Student, faculty or staff member, Thursday noon-5 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Macomb Food Collaborative, weekly grocery deliveries, 309-326-3049
Support Calendar
McDonough District Hospital:
Forget-Me-Not Support Group for pregnancy and infant loss, MDH 309-836-1557
Chronic Pain Management Support Group, MDH 309-836-1582
Anger Management Support Group, MDH 309-836-1582
Cesarean Section Class, MDH, 309-836-1570
Bereavement Support Group, MDH, 309-836-1543
Recovery Meetings in Macomb
Local AA and NA meeting locations include First Christian Church (FCC) at 120 N. McArthur St. and University Baptist Church (UBC) at 315 N. Sherman Ave. Additional online meetings may be found at https://aa-intergroup.org/meetings.
Alcoholics Anonymous in-person meetings:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:10-1:10 p.m. UBC, Midday Group, closed meeting.
Sisters in Sobriety, Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., UBC, women only, closed meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous in-person meetings:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., FCC
• Fridays, 6 p.m., UBC
Zoom meetings are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m., Meeting ID 817 4435 6730
Comments / 0