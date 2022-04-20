ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville police: Man dies Wednesday after crashing truck into train in Portland

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBaRB_0fEpT8r900

A man died Wednesday morning after he crashed into a parked train on the Norfolk Southern train tracks in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police.

First Division officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 10 a.m. near N. 30th Street and Garfield Avenue, according to department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A preliminary investigation found that the man who was killed had been driving his pickup truck on the train tracks and crashed into the train.

The truck's driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died due to injuries he sustained in the crash, Mitchell said.

The man who was killed has not been identified.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who jumped from an overpass onto Interstate 264 Monday morning died. Drivers on I-264 West, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane overpass around 10:15 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The man, whose identity has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WKRG News 5

Man dies after crashing pickup truck during medical emergency

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has died after he crashed his vehicle during a medical emergency. The Florida Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Pine Forest Road when he began having medical issues. He lost control of his truck and crossed over onto the other side […]
CANTONMENT, FL
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Gannett#Traffic Accident#Louisville Metro Police#First Division
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
truecrimedaily

Boy’s body reportedly found inside suitcase with Las Vegas design in rural Indiana woods

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (TCD) -- State Police are looking for answers and tips after a young boy’s body was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area of Washington County. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, a resident was reportedly mushroom hunting in Sellersburg when they "found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area." Washington County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded and then called Indiana State Police to investigate.
SELLERSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Someone shot up her car. So why is this grandmother being evicted?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting to stay off the streets after she says a Whitehaven apartment complex is evicting her, even though she was the victim of a crime. Apartment managers say someone in her unit is being targeted, and it’s all about safety. “I heard something pop, pop, pop pop pop. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

19-year-old from Corydon dies after car goes airborne, hits tree

PALMYRA, Ind. – A 19-year-old southern Indiana woman died after her car ended up going airborne and hitting a tree. According to Indiana State Police, emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Road 135 near Greene and Catherine streets in Palmyra. They arrived to find a 2003 Honda […]
CORYDON, IN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy