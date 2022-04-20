ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We all lose with transgender athlete bans

By The McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
On Friday, baseball celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s first game. Every big leaguer donned a jersey with Robinson’s number 42 on it, a tradition Major League Baseball started 25 years ago to commemorate this anniversary each season.

In the years since Robinson officially broke “the color barrier” in professional sports, further progress has come within the past year to include more diverse athletes in the athletic arena. Just last week, Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to take the field in a professional baseball game as the first base coach for the San Francisco Giants.

Earlier this month, Michael Sam, the first openly gay professional football player before he was drafted into the NFL in 2014, was named an assistant defensive line coach in the European League of Football.

Earlier this year, Aisha Visram became the first woman to serve behind an NHL bench when she was hired as the head athletic trainer of the Los Angeles Kings.

Since 2015, a dozen women, and counting, have been hired to NFL coaching staffs. Last month, the league’s 32 owners met and agreed that each team must hire “a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority” for the upcoming 2022 season. The new rule requires these new hires to work closely with each team’s head coach and the offensive staff to achieve greater participation among women and people of color in the NFL.

These historic moments of advancement toward a more socially just design in professional sports have been celebrated across the country. But this progress has been extended to amateur athletes who identify as transgender.

In the middle of its current athletic season, the NCAA suddenly abandoned its own rules it had created in 2011 and decided it would no longer allow trans athletes to compete on any collegiate teams. Those individual organizations that govern each sport at each school will now make those decisions.

Lawmakers across the country have drafted and are submitting 22 bills before state legislatures this year calling to ban trans women and girls from participating on men’s and boys’ school-based teams. In Iowa, Arizona and Oklahoma, Republican governors recently signed legislation that only allows students to participate on team sports if their gender aligns with what they were assigned at birth. These three states join 12 others that already have similar prohibitions.

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill last Friday that would have banned transgender girls from participating in organized sports and would have also required schools to let parents challenge classroom curriculum. This is the second consecutive year the Kansas legislature has forwarded such a bill to the governor’s desk and the second straight time Kelly has rejected it.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said signing a state law banning transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s teams was a fairness issue because trans athletes have would have an advantage over girls and women.

Reynolds’ argument is false, has no basis in science and discriminates transgender athletes. Her premise also humiliates girls and women who do not align with culturally accepted notions of what is feminine.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says that he is saving women’s sports with this law because he believes it “is just common sense.”

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has taken it a step further by also signing a bill banning irreversible gender reassignment surgery for all minors across the Grand Canyon State.

Stitt says he and Oklahoma state legislators are protecting women’s sports and ensuring a level playing field for female athletes: “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys.”

“Let’s be very clear,” Stitt said, after signing the bill, “that’s what this bill says.”

But his and his fellow GOP governors’ recent actions say so much more than that. Their efforts to restrict and regulate who can and who can’t participate on playing fields reveals their close-mindedness, collective ignorance of and unwillingness to recognize and embrace diverse others. Given our recent history, I thought we were better than that.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.

