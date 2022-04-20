ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Show & Shines underway with lineup of car shows. Here's what to expect

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago
A colorful array of car shows is underway this week by Shasta Cruising.

So far, Shasta Show & Shines 2022 held two shows in Redding on Saturday and two shows to date in Anderson, one Monday and another one Tuesday.

Car owners putting their classic rides on display and spectators likely will have to dodge raindrops as wet weather is in the forecast through at least Thursday.

The Wednesday show and shine has been canceled at the Red Lion Hotel on Hilltop Drive due to anticipated rain, Shasta Cruising's Stephanie Croce said.

The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of rain Wednesday for the Redding area. However the Friday forecast is partly sunny with sun on Saturday.

Croce said businesses at each show and shine location are hosting their own event with the participation of local car clubs.

Shasta Cruising's events are a prelude to Kool April Nites, which gets rolling Friday with a fu10-day schedule.

Here's the rest of the Shasta Show & Shines' lineup:

  • Thursday: Louie Milligan Show and Shine 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shasta Pizza Co., 1713 Bruce St., Anderson. Register a car for $10 on event day. For more information go to Facebook at fb.me/e/29LDL1DPE
  • Friday: "Yes We Can" Show and Shine and poker run, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at R&R Auto, 3165 Twin View Blvd., Redding. Go to https://bit.ly/3jGN1Cz. The poker run goes from R&R Auto to Timberlords.
  • Friday: Kool Axe Show N Shine at Timberlords ax-throwing range, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 3090 Bechelli Lane, Redding. Go to https://bit.ly/3xwtSLF
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dub Nuts VW Club at Redding Motorsports Park.
  • Saturday: PIBBS Shasta Show and Shine: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at PIBBS Sport & Family Gathering, 5219 Happy Valley Road in Anderson. Go to https://bit.ly/3Egeyo0
  • Sunday: Afterparty, noon to 2 p.m., at Fall River Brewing Co., 4001 Eastside Road, Redding.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.

#Car Shows#Red Lion#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Shasta Show Shines 2022#Shasta Cruising#Shasta Pizza Co#R R Auto#Timberlords#Kool Axe Show N Shine
