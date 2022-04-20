ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Union's Austin Ety provides comfort level for Jacob Miller behind the plate

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
BALTIMORE — With several Major League Baseball scouts on hand each time Liberty Union’s Jacob Miller pitches, lost in the shuffle is the job that catcher Austin Ety does.

Ety, who has been a starter since his freshman year, takes a lot of pressure off Miller because of the bond and trust the duo has with each other.

Their friendship goes all the way back to first grade and has grown steadily throughout the years, which is why Miller, who has scouts drooling because of his 97 MPH fastball and wicked curveball, gives a lot of credit to Ety for his success.

“I wouldn’t be half as good without him,” Miller said. “Growing up with him since the first grade, we are family. We work so well together, and to be honest, he makes me look good. It has been a blessing to have him in my life, on and off the field.

“When I’m pitching, it is comforting having him back there. I know every pitch I throw, he can handle. I’m not scared to spike a curveball in the dirt with a runner on third because I know he is a wall back there and he is going to block it and get that job done, so having that trust is huge for me.”

Ety said the bond he and Miller have has been a huge part of each other’s success. He said growing up they always talked about playing at the next level, but Ety could tell right away that Miller was special.

“(Jacob) always talked about playing professionally, and that is the dream of every kid that plays baseball, mine too, but with Jacob, he was different,” Ety said. “He was always a good player, but I really started to realize he was different in the eighth grade and that he could do something special.

“Everyone sees how hard he throws, but what separates him from everyone else is just his desire to win and compete. Honestly, growing up with him since we were little and catching him for such a long time has been such a neat experience.”

Liberty Union coach Justin Miller (no relation to Jacob) said Ety is a special player, as well, and deserves a ton of credit for the way he has handled himself.

“He is a four-year starter, and to be honest, I get goosebumps just thinking about what he has meant to our program,” Justin Miller said. “I just love that kid so much. I have only been coaching for eight, nine years, but he is by far the best catcher I have ever coached and one of the best leaders I have ever coached. You have to have those traits as a catcher. He is nails, he is tough, and he is just a warrior back there.

“He makes a huge difference for Jacob because of the trust they have in each other. I have been in that position where a catcher can’t handle all the pitches, and that’s not the case with Austin. He erases so many things because of the job he does and it’s easy to go unnoticed because everyone is focusing on Jacob. If I could make a perfect version of a catcher for what I could have every year for this program for as long as I would ever coach, Austin would be it.”

Ety, who is always upbeat and positive, seems to take all the attention on Miller in stride. He understands Miller has goals and aspirations of becoming a big leaguer, and he is excited to be along for the ride and help in any way he can.

“It has been a neat experience,” Ety said. “Being best friends, Jacob has remained the same as he was before all the scouts came along. The good thing about him is he never lets the moment get too big, and I think our friendship and comfort level with each other has a lot to do with that.

Whatever happens in the future, as far Miller being drafted or attending college at Louisville, Ety understands he has played a small part, but Miller deserves all the credit for all the hard work he has put in.

If Miller’s name is called on draft day, Ety won’t be surprised, and he certainly will have a big smile on his face knowing his childhood friend is fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“It will be awesome, not if, but when he gets drafted,” Ety said “There is a reason he is the No. 1 ranked player in the state and being looked at by so many scouts. It is because he works his butt off, more than anyone I know. He has a cage at his house, and he is in there working all the time, and to be as good as he is, you have to put in the work. He goes to extremes, and I think that is why he is where he is at today. His future is bright.”

In the meantime, Ety and Miller will relish the next month and a half of their high school season together. The Lions, who are ranked No. 4 in the state in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III poll, were one game away from reaching the state tournament a year ago.

At some point, their time of playing together will end, but the lifelong friendship they have forged off the field and the memories they have created will last forever.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Liberty Union’s Austin Ety provides comfort level for Jacob Miller behind the plate

