Louisville mayor race: Here's who's leading in fundraising, spending as primary approaches

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Craig Greenberg and Bill Dieruf continue to lead in fundraising in their respective Democratic and Republican Louisville mayoral races, the latest campaign finance reports show several contenders were not afraid to spend more as the May primary nears.

Candidates had until Tuesday to submit the reports to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance , with about one month until the May 17 primary. The reports cover campaign activity from Jan. 1 through April 17.

Here's a summary of the fundraising totals for the Democratic and Republican candidates who will seek to advance to November's general election and replace outgoing Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer:

Greenberg maintains fundraising lead among Democrats

Greenberg, the ex-CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling, started the period with over $800,000 on hand and ended it with $691,742. That's after his campaign reported taking in $265,978 and spending $375,023.

Over 360 individuals were listed among the donors to Greenberg's campaign in this latest period, and Greenberg also reported $3,000 in contributions from four political action committees.

Louisville mayoral candidates respond: Would you create more affordable housing in suburbs?

The PAC contributions included $500 from both the Deloitte Political Action Committee ($500), Amalgamated Transit Union Local #1447 and $1,000 each from Outfront Media PAC — which is tied to a national advertising and billboard firm — and Citizens For Sara Feigenholtz. (Feigenholtz is a state senator in Illinois.)

David Nicholson, currently the Jefferson Circuit Court clerk, burned through a good amount of cash during this most recent reporting period.

Nicholson's campaign started the period with over $319,000 on hand and ended it with a balance of $18,320 after taking in $166,143 and spending $467,763, according to the KREF filing.

Over $151,000 in new receipts came from roughly 280 individual donors, with Nicholson also reporting over $11,000 in unitemized contributions.

Nicholson's campaign also received $3,000 from three political action committees. The Community Action Program of the United Auto Workers pitched in $2,000, while a PAC called "Protect" — or Protect Seniors Now, which is affiliated with Signature HealthCARE — and the Amalgamated Trust Union Local #1447 each gave $500.

Tim Findley Jr., the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center, reported $9,206 in receipts thanks to about 60 individual donors. His campaign, which started the period with about $6,900 on hand, reported expenses of $8,759 to leave it with a balance of $7,408.

Kentucky primary election: Here’s how to register, change party, vote early

Skylar Graudick, a construction and maintenance worker who previously served as a Louisville Metro Police officer and union lobbyist, reported taking in $3,575 and spending $1,842 to leave his campaign with $1,733 on hand.

Colin Hardin, who works in the restaurant industry, reported taking in $1,410 from about half a dozen donors and spending $1,109 to leave his campaign with $301 on hand.

Shameka Parrish-Wright, Anthony Oxendine and Sergio Lopez had not reported any new campaign donations or expenditures as of Wednesday.

Dieruf leads Republicans in fundraising

On the Republican side, Dieruf, who is currently mayor of Jeffersontown in southeast Jefferson County, reported taking in $55,524 and spending $51,564, leaving his campaign with $238,044 on hand.

Over $48,000 of Dieruf's contributions came from 80-plus individual donors, while the Louisville Apartment Association and Outfront Media Inc., an advertising firm that offers billboards and other services around the country, each contributed $1,000, per the filing.

Chartrael Hall, who is a minister at Quinn Chapel AME Church, life coach, motivational speaker and retired professional basketball player, reported taking in $9,482 from over a dozen individual donors.

Louisville mayor candidates respond: How would you fix the police department?

Hall's campaign reported $7,680 in expenses to leave it with $1,801 on hand.

Philip Molestina, the pastor and founder of He Visto La Luz Christian Church, took in $2,725 and spent $1,404. After starting the period with over $12,000 on hand, Molestina boosted his balance to $13,404.

Rob Stark Reishman Jr., who works in health care, told The Courier Journal his campaign does not accept monetary donations and instead tells supporters to give their “time and/or resources to a local charity and not a political campaign.”

“I did not file a report because I believe an election should be won on policies, ideas and principles. It should inspire change and promote involvement,” Reishman said. “A campaign should be powered by the people and the communities we serve, not by political funds littered with corporate sponsored interests or by large funds that will never benefit Louisville.”

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville mayor race: Here's who's leading in fundraising, spending as primary approaches

Comments / 1

