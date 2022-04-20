ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

This week's snowstorm also brought high winds to VT: Here's where gusts were strongest.

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
The storm that dumped a spring snow on Vermont early Tuesday morning also brought high winds Monday night into Tuesday.

The strongest gusts were felt in Rutland County where three towns reported winds 50 mph or higher, according to the National Weather Service. In Proctor, Vermont, just northwest of Rutland, winds reached 54 mph around 10 p.m. Monday night.

White's Beach in Grand Isle County also saw 48 mph winds.

The storm:Northern Vermont walloped by heavy, wet April snow, causing power outages and downed trees

Chittenden County winds ranged from a high of 35 mph at Burlington International Airport to a high of 41 mph in Williston.

The count:5 ways Vermonters know spring is finally, officially here

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

