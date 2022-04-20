Google pledges to invest $30 million in Nevada over this year

On Thursday, venture capital firm Andressen Horowitz (a16z) announced the launch of a dedicated team that will research and build future crypto products and services. Eager to build markets and products for its portfolio companies, a16z has sought to try and dominate financing of the industry. To this end it has backed Coinbase, OpenSea, Axie Infinity, various blockchains, DeFi protocols, crypto exchanges, and more. Right now, the venture firm has three crypto funds which it claims manage more than $3 billion. Founding partner Marc Andreesen even serves on Facebook’s board, which as part of its rebrand to Meta is now trying to edge into web3 and crypto after its own failed attempt to create a stablecoin.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO