ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Google pledges to invest $30 million in Nevada over this year

By News 3 Staff
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Google on Tuesday announced it plans to invest $30 million in Nevada over the rest of 2022, part of a push to put billions of dollars into offices and data centers around the U.S. U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and Google.org President Jacquelline...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebossmagazine.com

Google to invest $9.5 billion in U.S. office, data centers

Investment in office space comes even as Google embraces hybrid work model. Google announced this week its plans to invest $9.5 billion into offices and data centers in the U.S. this year, after investing more than $7 billion in 2021. “Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our...
BUSINESS
Vice

Silicon Valley VC Giant Andreessen Horowitz Is Spinning Up Its Own Crypto Lab

On Thursday, venture capital firm Andressen Horowitz (a16z) announced the launch of a dedicated team that will research and build future crypto products and services. Eager to build markets and products for its portfolio companies, a16z has sought to try and dominate financing of the industry. To this end it has backed Coinbase, OpenSea, Axie Infinity, various blockchains, DeFi protocols, crypto exchanges, and more. Right now, the venture firm has three crypto funds which it claims manage more than $3 billion. Founding partner Marc Andreesen even serves on Facebook’s board, which as part of its rebrand to Meta is now trying to edge into web3 and crypto after its own failed attempt to create a stablecoin.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

AWS Commits $30M for Underrepresented Early-Stage Founders

Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
pymnts

India’s Gupshup Acquires AI Firm AskSid

Gupshup, which provides conversational messaging to help businesses speak to customers, has acquired AskSid, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) provider for eCommerce and retail brands. The acquisition, announced in a news release Wednesday (April 20), marks Gupshup’s second purchase of a conversational AI firm in the last two weeks.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is being targeted in a class-action lawsuit that alleges its arbitration policies are unenforceable. In a recent court filing, a plaintiff alleges that Coinbase’s arbitration agreement within its terms of service is legally unconscionable because it heavily favors one side. “Under California law,...
ECONOMY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Las Vegas is home to lots of foods, and that includes pizza. Here are the top five pizza places in Las Vegas. There's something special about Brothers Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada. Maybe it's the fresh, made-to-order pizzas with flavorful ingredients. Or maybe it's the fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Whatever the reason, Brothers Pizza is one of the most popular pizza places in town.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

Cardano's active development will help ensure the platform stays relevant. Solana already boasts industry-leading speed and scalability. But it's not done yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet#Data Center#Google Org
dailyhodl.com

$4,200,000,000,000 Financial Giant Fidelity Investments Launches Metaverse and Crypto ETFs

Financial services behemoth Fidelity is venturing into the world of digital assets by announcing new crypto and metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In response to investor demand, Fidelity is launching two brand-new crypto-themed funds, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) and the Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMEX), according to a company press release.
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

Renown Health continues leadership shakeup after CEO firing

Renown Health is making various leadership changes after the firing of former President and CEO Tony Slonim, MD, the Reno, Nev.-based health system confirmed. In a statement shared with Becker's April 22, Renown Health thanked leaders who are closing their chapters at the health system and wished them the best in their next endeavors.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Cardinal

Gov. Evers pledges over $86 Million to support Wisconsin small businesses

Gov. Tony Evers awarded more than $86 million in grants Monday through the Diverse Business Assistance and Diverse Business Investment Grant Programs to support small businesses in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Part of a larger project for economic resilience, these assistance and investment grant programs...
WISCONSIN STATE
pymnts

55% of Crypto Owners Purchased It as an Investment to Make Money

Twenty-three percent of U.S. consumers — an estimated 60 million people — own or have owned cryptocurrency, according to “The U.S. Crypto Consumer,” a PYMNTS and BitPay collaboration based on a survey of 2,334 U.S. consumers. Get the report: The U.S. Crypto Consumer. The survey found...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

99% of Crypto Assets Are Securities, Warns Bitcoin (BTC) Firebrand Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is laying out what he believes to be the long-term use case for base layer cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the Lex Friedman YouTube channel, the billionaire investor explains how the structure of layer-1 blockchains determines their ultimate function, which includes speed and security.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy