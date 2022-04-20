South Dakota reports 3 COVID-19 deaths and a decrease in hospitalizations

New coronavirus infections ticked up over the past week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday, while three new deaths were also reported.

The number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus fell to 38. Three of those were occupying an intensive care unit beds.

The latest deaths included one person aged 50-59, one person 60-69 and one person 70-79. Two were men and one a woman. They brought the total count of South Dakotans who died with coronavirus to 2,901.

The state reported 165 new infections, an increase over the 124 last week. Nine new cases of the Omicron BA.2 variant were reported in Wednesday's data, now that the health department is breaking down the data under the Omicron umbrella on its website. The seven-day average increased from 18 cases a day to 24.

Forty-nine of the newest infections were in Minnehaha County. Thirteen were in Lincoln County, 10 in Brown County and two in Codington County.

Active infections remained virtually unchanged from the previous week, with 412 of them.

An average of 58 people a day who had not received a Covid vaccine got one over the past seven days. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 82% of the state's eligible population has received at least one dose.