Rockwood applies for acceptance into Inter-County Conference

With the ever-changing landscape of the WestPAC, Rockwood needed to make a decision where it would compete athletically in the future.

Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale and North Star are headed to the Inter-County Conference for the 2023-24 school year while Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley will move to the Heritage Conference in 2023-24. Portage is set to join the Heritage Conference to begin the 2022-23 school year.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, the Rockwood Area School Board of Directors voted to apply for acceptance into the Inter-County Conference. The move was not on the original agenda, but after discussing the recent athletic conference shifting, Rockwood knew it needed to make a move of its own.

"Rockwood's decision to apply to the ICC was not an easy decision," said Rockwood Superintendent Mark Bower. "The district has been thankful for many great years of competition within the league for all of our programs. We also appreciate the hard work and efforts of many past and current league officials over the years to keep the WestPAC league alive and healthy. The district's application to the ICC was made in the best interest of Rockwood's students and athletic programs."

The Rockets are in a co-op with Berlin for both football and wrestling. As a result, it would seem to make sense for Rockwood to try to follow Berlin and fellow Somerset County schools to the ICC.

"Participation in the ICC will allow the district to compete against a number of other common teams we have competed against for years, including both current ICC teams and other WestPAC schools that have decided to move in the direction of the ICC," Bower said. "We are also hopeful to be able to continue to compete against the other remaining WestPAC schools with open dates on our future schedules."

If Rockwood is accepted into the ICC, Blacklick Valley, Ferndale, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Turkeyfoot would be the only schools left in the WestPAC.

Windber is the lone Somerset County school yet to decide on its future conference home. The Windber Area School Board of Directors voted for the Ramblers to join the LHAC in February. The Ramblers have until the end of the month to make a final decision on a conference.

Rockwood would become the 20th member in the ICC, joining Berlin, Meyersdale and North Star. The current members include Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Everett, Glendale, Fannett-Metal (non-football), Forbes Road (non-football), Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, McConnellsburg (non-football), Mount Union, Northern Bedford, Southern Fulton (non-football), Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain, West Branch and Willamsburg (non-football).

The Rockets have athletic programs in baseball, softball, track and field, boys and girls basketball, rifle, boys and girls soccer and golf at the varsity level. A move to the ICC would provide new opportunities and allow squads to contest varsity, junior varsity and junior high games. That has not been something teams in the WestPAC have been able to do as of late because of dwindling roster numbers.

"The district looks forward to the future stability the ICC will offer with the current membership of schools in the league, as well as the other WestPAC schools that have made application," Bower said.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Rockwood applies for acceptance into Inter-County Conference