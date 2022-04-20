Racing for Easter rewards

Steve Cathey’s first year of organizing the Eisenhower Marathon was last year. With the 2022 marathon approaching April 30, the race this year has changed in a couple ways from what Cathey has learned from his first year organizing and witnessed in previous years. “Abilene has so many different...
PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
Join Statesboro Golf Carts (SGC) on Saturday, April 23rd for their Annual Spring Tent Event from 9 AM to 3 PM. SGC will be out at their new location located off the bypass right behind Lowe’s Hardware. Unbeatable deals with tons of new inventory that won’t last long!
The Temple Memorial 'Tee Up For Temple' golf tournament is at Texarkana Country Club on May the 2nd. Here is what Temple Memorial pediatric center has to say about their event. Come on out and Tee Up For Temple at Texarkana Country Club Monday, May 2nd. All proceeds will benefit...
KINGSPORT — Opening Day for the spring baseball season of Kingsport’s Miracle League will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Miracle Complex at Brickyard Park. The season runs until June 25 with games held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games typically run two to three innings or about an hour in length. Jerseys are provided at no cost and there is no fee to participate.
Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
Comments / 0