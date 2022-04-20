Racing for Easter rewards

KINGSPORT — Opening Day for the spring baseball season of Kingsport’s Miracle League will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Miracle Complex at Brickyard Park. The season runs until June 25 with games held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games typically run two to three innings or about an hour in length. Jerseys are provided at no cost and there is no fee to participate.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO