Racing for Easter rewards

By annandaleadmin
annandaleadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnandale’s Municipal Park was buzzing on Saturday, April 16, with the sounds...

www.annandaleadvocate.com

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Opening day for Miracle League

KINGSPORT — Opening Day for the spring baseball season of Kingsport’s Miracle League will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Miracle Complex at Brickyard Park. The season runs until June 25 with games held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games typically run two to three innings or about an hour in length. Jerseys are provided at no cost and there is no fee to participate.
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
