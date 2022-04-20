ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor’s nominee to the FWC was fined for speeding in a manatee protection zone

By Sofia Aparicio-Gallagher
WMNF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nominee to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was fined for speeding in a manatee protection zone. Governor Ron DeSantis nominated a Coral Gables healthcare executive to be on the...

POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
POLITICO

Nikki Fried drops masks, sues Biden and says 'I am our best shot'

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Upcoming — The Florida Legislature’s rapid-fire session that morphed from a short mission to put in place a new congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff into a slapdown of Disney, one of the state’s largest employers, is likely to end later today…
FLORIDA STATE

