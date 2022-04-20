Statt-us Update 4/20/22 – Today’s Headlines & More

Spotify has nabbed an exclusive ad deal with Fantasy Footballers, the sports podcast hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright.
The audio giant will handle direct ad sales for the podcast and make it available on Spotify’s advertising marketplace, the Spotify Audience Network. Fantasy Footballers will also join Megaphone, the podcast hosting company that Spotify acquired in 2020 for $235 million. As of publication, the show is Spotify’s 17th most-popular sports podcast and Apple Podcasts’ top fantasy sports podcast, according to Chartable.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Shuts Down Greenroom Creator Fund Amid Live Audio RebrandSpotify Podcast and Editorial Exec Courtney Holt ExitsSpotify to Launch...
