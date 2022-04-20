ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statt-us Update 4/20/22 – Today’s Headlines & More

By stattman
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Real Estate Agent Who Spent $500,000 on Tom Brady’s ‘Last Touchdown Ball’ Reveals His Identity. Brady’s ball was bought on March 12 at auction by an unknown bidder for $518,628. The 44-year-old announced his retirement on February 1, and the final touchdown ball of his career was put up for...

frontofficesports.com

Apple May Already Have ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ Deal

Apple’s deal to stream live baseball games may pale in comparison to what comes next: The tech giant is reportedly close to securing a deal for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”. The deal for the out-of-market broadcast package is on the cusp of completion, according to Puck, with one source saying it’s done already. The announcement is being delayed to better fit Apple’s timing, per the insider.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Strikes Ad Deal With ‘Fantasy Footballers’ Podcast (Exclusive)

Spotify has nabbed an exclusive ad deal with Fantasy Footballers, the sports podcast hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright. The audio giant will handle direct ad sales for the podcast and make it available on Spotify’s advertising marketplace, the Spotify Audience Network. Fantasy Footballers will also join Megaphone, the podcast hosting company that Spotify acquired in 2020 for $235 million. As of publication, the show is Spotify’s 17th most-popular sports podcast and Apple Podcasts’ top fantasy sports podcast, according to Chartable.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Shuts Down Greenroom Creator Fund Amid Live Audio RebrandSpotify Podcast and Editorial Exec Courtney Holt ExitsSpotify to Launch...
Variety

Vox Media Studios Execs on Netflix-Focused ‘Land of the Giants’ Finale, Plans for CNN+ Docuseries’ Linear Rollout

Click here to read the full article. The finale of CNN+’s “Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech,” titled “The Netflix Effect,” launches Thursday, perfect timing for an entertainment industry that is both reeling amid Netflix’s shocking Q1 subscriber miss, poor second-quarter outlook and the wait to see if CNN+ can find its groove as quickly as it might need to in order to survive. Based on the “Land of the Giants” podcast from Vox Media’s Recode, the CNN+ docuseries explores the complicated histories of Meta (a.k.a. Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Google and now Netflix. The final episode focuses on Netflix’s origins...
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

NFL Sunday Ticket ‘likely’ headed to new home

DirecTV has had held the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package since it first launched in 1994, but that is set to change after next season. Sunday Ticket is expected to land with a streaming service in 2023, and a favorite has emerged. According to Matthew Belloni of...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk rips Netflix for 'woke mind virus' making it 'unwatchable' as shares nosedive

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped Netflix as having a "woke mind virus" that makes subscription streaming service "unwatchable" Tuesday as shares took a nosedive. "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," Musk tweeted Tuesday night, responding to Slashdot’s tweet about Netflix’s shares cratering by 20% after the company reported it lost subscribers for the first time in more than 10 years.
ENTERTAINMENT

