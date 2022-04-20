AHS graduate is on location in Annandale

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college. He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics. (credit: Tanner Family) He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...

