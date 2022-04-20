ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

AHS graduate is on location in Annandale

By annandaleadmin
annandaleadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Jacobson, a 2009 Annandale High School graduate and...

www.annandaleadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Board sets graduation date

LEWISTOWN — A graduation date is set for Mifflin County. Seniors will collect their diplomas on June 2, tentatively, an action that Mifflin County Schoold District’s Board of Directors approved Thursday during a voting meeting. Commencement will be 6 p.m. at Mitchell Field. If it rains, graduation will...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

Local 13-Year-old Pursuing PhD In Physics Friends With ‘Young Sheldon’ Actor In Real Life

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college. He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics. (credit: Tanner Family) He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy