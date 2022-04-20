All-state boys basketball: Burke Catholic, Ellenville, Chester stars headline small-school picks

There was great talent throughout Section 9 boys basketball this season. Burke Catholic, Ellenville, Marlboro, Pine Plains and Chester each had two selections when the New York State Sportswriters Association released its small-school all-state boys basketball teams on April 20.

Rondout Valley's Aaron Coston led the way, being named to Class B second-team, after guiding his team to its first section championship since 1996. Chester's Alex Bastian and Jacob Angeles were named to the Class C second and fifth teams, respectively. They were crucial to Chester's Section 9 Class C championship for the first time since the 2014-15 season. For Class D, Chapel Field's Jonah McDuffie was huge in leading his team to a section championship and then the regional final.

The Class AA and A all-state teams are scheduled to be released on April 27.

Class B

Second team: Aaron Coston, Sr., Rondout Valley

Fifth team: Jake DeMaro, Jr., Burke Catholic

Sixth team: Collin Casey, Sr., Marlboro

Seventh team: DJ McComb, Sr., Ellenville

Ninth team: Jack O'Boyle, Soph., Burke Catholic

Eleventh team: Brendan Donohue, Sr., Red Hook

Twelfth team: Calvin Crews, Jr., Port Jervis

Fifthteenth team: Jason Kincsy, Soph., Ellenville

Honorable mention: Chin Okasi, Sr., Marlboro; Dominic Valente, Sr., Highland

Class C

Second team: Alex Bastian, Jr., Chester

Fifth team: Jacob Angeles, Sr., Chester

Seventh team: Bryce Aierstok, Sr., Rhinebeck

Ninth team: Logan Lydon, Sr., Pine Plains

Tenth team: Joe Fontana, Sr., Dover

Honorable mention: Zach Strang, Sr., Pine Plains

Class D

Eighth team: Jonah McDuffie, Soph., Chapel Field

Honorable mention: Joseph Gould, Sr., Livingston Manor; Kent Kleinsasser, Sr., Mount Academy; Anthony Teipelke, Jr., Roscoe

