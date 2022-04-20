ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville, NY

All-state boys basketball: Burke Catholic, Ellenville, Chester stars headline small-school picks

By Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIvSS_0fEpPMGu00

There was great talent throughout Section 9 boys basketball this season. Burke Catholic, Ellenville, Marlboro, Pine Plains and Chester each had two selections when the New York State Sportswriters Association released its small-school all-state boys basketball teams on April 20.

Rondout Valley's Aaron Coston led the way, being named to Class B second-team, after guiding his team to its first section championship since 1996. Chester's Alex Bastian and Jacob Angeles were named to the Class C second and fifth teams, respectively. They were crucial to Chester's Section 9 Class C championship for the first time since the 2014-15 season. For Class D, Chapel Field's Jonah McDuffie was huge in leading his team to a section championship and then the regional final.

The Class AA and A all-state teams are scheduled to be released on April 27.

Class B

Second team: Aaron Coston, Sr., Rondout Valley

Fifth team: Jake DeMaro, Jr., Burke Catholic

Sixth team: Collin Casey, Sr., Marlboro

Seventh team: DJ McComb, Sr., Ellenville

Ninth team: Jack O'Boyle, Soph., Burke Catholic

Eleventh team: Brendan Donohue, Sr., Red Hook

Twelfth team: Calvin Crews, Jr., Port Jervis

Fifthteenth team: Jason Kincsy, Soph., Ellenville

Honorable mention: Chin Okasi, Sr., Marlboro; Dominic Valente, Sr., Highland

Class C

Second team: Alex Bastian, Jr., Chester

Fifth team: Jacob Angeles, Sr., Chester

Seventh team: Bryce Aierstok, Sr., Rhinebeck

Ninth team: Logan Lydon, Sr., Pine Plains

Tenth team: Joe Fontana, Sr., Dover

Honorable mention: Zach Strang, Sr., Pine Plains

Class D

Eighth team: Jonah McDuffie, Soph., Chapel Field

Honorable mention: Joseph Gould, Sr., Livingston Manor; Kent Kleinsasser, Sr., Mount Academy; Anthony Teipelke, Jr., Roscoe

MKramer1@th-record.com

Twitter: @MKramerTHR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, NY
City
Livingston Manor, NY
City
Roscoe, NY
City
Ellenville, NY
City
Pine Plains, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Teams#Highschoolsports#Ellenville Marlboro#Class D#Rondout Valley Fifth#Catholic Sixth#Marlboro Seventh#Burke Catholic Eleventh#Red Hook Twelfth#Port Jervis Fifthteenth#Highland Class C Second#Rhinebeck Ninth
Romesentinel.com

Former VVS player takes helm of Oneida football

ONEIDA — Oneida has hired former Utica College player and coach Matt McCoy as its new varsity football head coach. McCoy is quite familiar with the team, having played for rival Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. McCoy is 25, a 2014 graduate of VVS who played for five years at UC as a...
ONEIDA, NY
Sturgis Journal

Stoll wins four events for Colon at Pittsford

The Colon track and field teams opened the season at Pittsford on Wednesday. The event was a SCAA jamboree, won by the Pittsford girls with 245 points and the Pittsford boys with 220.5 points. The Colon girls were second with 105 followed by Adrian Lenawee Christian in third with 82. Lenawee Christian was second for the boys with 108.5 points, Battle Creek St. Philip came in third with 88 and Colon was fourth with 69 points.
COLON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Herald-Record

Softball: Monroe-Woodbury's Brianna Roberts voted Varsity 845 player of the week

Monroe-Woodbury senior Brianna Robert has a proven record in the softball pitching circle. which has led to her scholarship signing with Division I Kennesaw State. “She lifts a lot and trains hard,’’ said Penny Roberts, her mom, a past Olympian and MW head coach. “When she doesn’t have a wave of tournaments coming, she’s always in the gym. When she does have to pick up her volume of pitching, I think her body is prepared for it, so she takes that piece of her training really seriously.’’
WOODBURY, NY
WNYT

Maloney & Pittz combine to no-hit Colonie, hand Raiders first loss of season

Colin Maloney and Ryan Pittz combined to no-hit Colonie on Friday afternoon in a 1-0 win for Shenendehowa. Maloney threw 6.2 no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit. Teammate Ryan Pittz came in to record the final out for the Plainsmen who handed the Raiders their first loss of the season. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
COLONIE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego GLax Squeaks By Seton

Owego traveled to Seminary Ave. and won a nail-biter against the Saints 10-9. Highlights from the tightly-contested affair. Autumn Hankey scored back-to-back goals.
OWEGO, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
610
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy