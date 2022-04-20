Should you still wear masks on planes?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
The national mask mandate on public transportation was lifted on April 18, 2022, after a federal judge in Florida found it unlawful. The ruling effectively lifted the mask mandate on planes, trains, and other forms of mass transportation. Here, one flight attendant shares her reaction to the mask mandate being lifted and how it’s affecting her so far.
During the Wednesday episode of MSNBC Reports, guest panelist Dr. Lipi Roy admitted that she found it "disturbing" that Americans would exercise their "freedom" in choosing to wear a mask or not. Roy’s comments came in response to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voiding the Biden administration’s travel mask...
Masks are no longer required on most airplanes, subway trains or buses, after a Florida judge on Monday struck down the federal mask mandate for travel. The decision came amid a rise in Covid cases in the U.S., mostly due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant. New daily cases are up 42 percent in the last two weeks, according to NBC News' tally, though that number is almost certainly an undercount given the common use of at-home tests.
A group of passengers was treated to an impromptu sermon on a flight when a masked evangelist led a group of travelers to the Lord. The now-viral video shows several people making a decision for Christ mid-air. While we don’t have much information about the incident, a video was shared...
It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy. Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.
