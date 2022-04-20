Should you still wear masks on planes?

Masks are no longer required on most airplanes, subway trains or buses, after a Florida judge on Monday struck down the federal mask mandate for travel. The decision came amid a rise in Covid cases in the U.S., mostly due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant. New daily cases are up 42 percent in the last two weeks, according to NBC News' tally, though that number is almost certainly an undercount given the common use of at-home tests.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO