Public Health

Should you still wear masks on planes?

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International...

wgnradio.com

CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Masking while traveling protects you even if others don't wear them, experts say

Masks are no longer required on most airplanes, subway trains or buses, after a Florida judge on Monday struck down the federal mask mandate for travel. The decision came amid a rise in Covid cases in the U.S., mostly due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant. New daily cases are up 42 percent in the last two weeks, according to NBC News' tally, though that number is almost certainly an undercount given the common use of at-home tests.
