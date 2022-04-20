ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Words not said can have lasting impact on LGBTQ+ kids

By The Pioneer
pioneerpublishers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Apr. 20, 2022) — When I was in the sixth grade, a classmate called me gay. At this time in the mid-’90s, people would often say “that’s gay” when something was bad or wrong. I did not know what being gay meant, only that it was bad...

pioneerpublishers.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mic

40% of queer Asian American youth considered suicide last year

Those who are tuned in to the recent attempts at curbing queer and trans people’s rights know that the U.S. still has work to do when it comes to embracing LGBTQ+ people. Here is a mind numbing statistic that adds gravity to that issue: 40% of queer Asian American and Pacific Islander youth have considered suicide last year, according to a new report by the Trevor Project. Out of this group, approximately 16% have actually attempted suicide, compared to 8.9% of the general youth population.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Gay Rights#Adolescence#Transgender Youth#Racism#Lgbtq
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Trans Disney heir condemns anti-LGBTQ+ bills: 'I felt like I could be doing more'

Charlee Corra Disney, a high school science teacher and one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., publicly came out as transgender and condemned the recently introduced anti-LGBTQ+ bills in an interview. Just last month, they announced that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, during the organization’s annual gala in Los Angeles. Roy P. Disney, Charlee Corra Disney’s stepfather and the grandson of the company’s co-founder, increased that pledged amount to $500,000 last week. According to Disney, the Human Rights Campaign gala was a public coming out for them; they came out as trans in private, four years ago, TODAY.com reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
San Diego Union-Tribune

Verbal harassment against Asian Americans and people of color is harmful, but not currently criminal

Michael Ichiyama, chair of the department of psychological studies at the University of San Diego; Miwa Yasui, associate professor in the school of social work at the University of Chicago; and Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law discuss verbal harassment experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from a psychological and legal perspective
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 says it STRENGTHENED marriage to her wife - who stayed by her side despite couple being cast out by the church because of her gender identity

A Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 said it strengthened her marriage to her wife - who has stayed by her side, despite the couple being outcast from the religion. Allyssa Conner, 50, who was born a male, has been married to her doting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy