Equifax and Fiserv Team up on Data-Driven Digital Commerce

Today in data, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the backbone of the U.S., and it’s no surprise that Latin American companies are becoming the same in that region. In Colombia, for example, 60% of the 5 million SMBs struggle to get access to financial services. As a large and needed economic driver on the world stage, SMBs have a lot of pull, which gave credit unions (CUs) and community banks renewed commercial sway during the pandemic. Some 73% of SMBs in the U.S. said their financial institutions (FIs) reached out to them, offering assistance during some of the worst of times.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO