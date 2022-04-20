ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Major roadwork has begun on State Route 20 in Colusa County

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
 2 days ago

Work has begun on a 1.7-mile stretch of State Highway 20 east of the Colusa County Airport in Colusa.

According to a release issued by Caltans, crews began clearing vegetation along the highway between Niagara Avenue and Steidlmayer Road Thursday and Friday as part of a $9.1 million project that will widen shoulders to eight feet, repave the roadway and improve drainage systems.

“During early May, crews are scheduled to place temporary concrete barriers, or K-rail, on one side of the roadway, which will reduce the width of the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes to 11-feet wide to accommodate major construction activity,” read the release .

Motorists may expect construction activity during the daytime and nighttime hours Monday through Saturday and, although most of the roadwork will be performed behind the barrier, motorists may expect intermittent traffic-interfering work.

“During construction the speed limit in the project work zone will be reduced to 45 miles per hour,” read the release. “Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow down.”

Caltrans officials said Teichert Construction of Sacramento is the prime contractor. Work is expected to be completed by early fall but this schedule is subject to change due to weather or unexpected events.

According to the release, Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 highway lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

For more information or to get project updates, visit the CaltransDistrict3 Facebook page.

For current highway road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Orange stripes on I-5 | What drivers need to know

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been driving on the I-5 in North County lately, then you’ve noticed the new orange striping that has appeared all over the roadway. It’s had many drivers wondering what they mean. CBS 8 spoke to Caltrans to find out what drivers need to know.
CARLSBAD, CA
KDRV

Siskiyou County Caltrans I-5 "CRZ" project underway

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) says work is underway to resume the Siskiyou Interstate 5 Clear Recover Zone (CRZ) project today. Caltrans describes a clear recovery zone as an unobstructed area beyond the edge of the road which gives drivers an opportunity to regain control should they lose control of their vehicles.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Colusa County, CA
Government
County
Colusa County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
City
Colusa, CA
Local
California Traffic
Sierra Sun

Caltrans: Incoming storm to impact mountain and valley travel

MARYSVILLE – Caltrans is alerting motorists to an incoming storm that will deliver feet of snow in the Sierra and rain and high winds in the Sacramento Valley area, making travel difficult this week. Two or more feet of snow is expected to accumulate over Donner Summit on Interstate...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Driver dies after crashing into Sacramento River in Yolo County, officials say

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — A driver is dead after they crashed and landed partially into a body of water in Yolo County officials said Tuesday. The solo-vehicle accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on South River Road near County Road 141 in the Clarksburg area, according to the California Highway Patrol Woodland division. Officers who went to the crash found the vehicle partially into the Sacramento River.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning issued for parts of Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California and a funnel cloud was even spotted. The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. Footage from around the area shows funnel clouds forming in...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
Appeal-Democrat

YC OKs overnight parking area

The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a 60-day trial program Tuesday night that will allow for an overnight vehicle parking area for the homeless in an effort to combat the growing problem in the Yuba-Sutter area. In collaboration with Sutter County, the city will set up a temporary overnight...
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#State Highway#Uban Construction#State Route 20#Caltrans
KCRA.com

Northbound Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento backed up after multi-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a large traffic backup on Highway 99 in Sacramento after a multi-vehicle crash. LiveCopter 3 video shows northbound traffic congested from where Highway 99 intersects with Highway 50 to past Florin Road in the south Sacramento area. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division...
CBS Sacramento

NWS Confirms Weak Tornado Touched Down Between Isleton And Stockton On Thursday

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Isleton and Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. Officials issued a warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas early that afternoon. San Joaquin Valley residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud near Stockton and took video of a rotating cell. On Friday, NWS confirmed that an EF-Unknown tornado did indeed touch down in a field around 12:20 p.m. about eight miles east-southeast of Isleton in San...
NBC Bay Area

Spring Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Avalanche Threat to Sierra

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area.
APPLEGATE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Schaad gives update on Ellis Lake improvements

Earlier this week, Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad spoke to the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors about recent efforts to improve the water quality of Ellis Lake in Marysville. After receiving final approval in early February from the city council for a plan to clean up Ellis Lake, the...
MARYSVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Thought It Was A Joke’: Some Caught Off-Guard By Tornado Warning In Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — It’s not something you’d expect to see in Valley Springs, but you can bet when people saw a funnel cloud spinning down their street, some people ran for cover while others went outside to get video. “It didn’t touch down. but I could see that it was making a tornado up there. It was spinning a lot,” said Harry Singh who works in the area. And video isn’t all people got. Singh works at a local convenience store where customers started rushing in to get gas and food when they got tornado warnings on their cell phones. “I thought...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jaws Of Life Needed To Free Driver After Crash Off I-80 During Snowstorm

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver had to be pulled out using the Jaws of Life after a crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Caltrans’ Whitmore Maintenance Station south of Emigrant Gap. Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Gold Run) Cal Fire crews, Placer County firefighters, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene and found a vehicle upside down off the highway. Officers say the driver was trapped due to the damage to their vehicle. With the help of Cal Fire crews, the Jaw of Life was used on the vehicle and the driver was pulled out. He was then carried up the steep embankment and was taken by ambulance the hospital. No other information about the driver’s condition was released. Authorities say there have been multiple spinouts on Sierra roadways due to the heavy snow hitting the region on Thursday. Chain controls remain in effect on all major highways.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Colusa County Sun-Herald

The Week Ahead: April 13, 2022

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!. Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We...
COLUSA, CA
KTLA

Spring storm brings heavy snow, rain to Northern California

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including […]
APPLEGATE, CA
Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa, CA
258
Followers
9
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Colusa County Sun-Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy