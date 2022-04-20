The Week Ahead: April 20, 2022

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

Lunch Mob

Today

The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Slough House Social, 3249 Butte Slough Road, Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.

Candidate Night

Today

The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa County District 5 Supervisor candidate night at the VFW Hall, 99 E. Main Street, Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-701-1541.

‘Bringing Good Fire to Private Lands for Fire-adapted Landscapes’ workshop

Thursday

The FireScape Mendocino Core Team will host an in- person “Bringing Good Fire to Private Lands for Fire-adapted Landscapes” workshop at the Stonyford Community Center, 239 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Topics planned for the workshop include perspectives of good fire, prescribed fire on private lands, pile burning, broadcast burning and understory burning and vegetation management. The workshop is free and open to community members and landowners. For more information about FireScape Mendocino, visit www.firescapemendocino.org.

Colusa County Gun Owners meeting

Thursday

The Colusa County Gun Owners CRPA Chapter will hold their monthly meeting in the Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 546 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Those that attend are asked to enter through the back door. For more information, email colusagunowners@gmail.com.

Free kids fish day

Saturday

The Colusa County Fish and Game Commission will host a free kids fish day at the day use area at Little Stony Creek on Goat Mountain Road from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Striped Bass Derby

Saturday – Sunday

The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association will host a striped bass derby Saturday and Sunday. Weigh-Ins and lunch will be held at the Colusa Boat Ramp, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. Registration costs $50 for juniors, $80 for those with current memberships or $100. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories. Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $2,000 grand champion bonus prize. For more information, call Scott Hambelton at 916-997-3949, James Stone at 530-923-9440 or JD Richey at 916-952-1554.

Blue Jeans Country Soiree

Saturday

Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host a “Blue Jeans Country Soiree” at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include live music, dancing, gourmet foods, desserts, a premier raffle and a live auction. Tickets cost $60 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.

Eighth annual Arbuckle Almond Run

Sunday

The eighth annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk will be held at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30. Registration fees are $20 and Pierce High School students can race for $10. Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted. Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District. Registration forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912. For more information, contact 473-3016.