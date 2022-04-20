ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

3 injured in Murfreesboro Pike crash

WKRN
 2 days ago

WSMV

1 killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 109 in Wilson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 109 near Laguardo, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed. A spokesperson for the THP said three vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 109 and Academy Road around 12:30 p.m. Highway 109 was closed for a couple of hours after the crash.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fatal Accident on U.S. 41A South

Tonya Fletcher, 45 of Wartrace, who family reports was born and raised in Coffee County died because of injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41A South. Fletcher reportedly became trapped in her burning pickup truck in the accident earlier this week on the highway between Shelbyville and Tullahoma.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
B98.5

Blake Shelton Mourns Loss of Teens Killed in Hometown Car Crash

Blake Shelton is speaking out about the tragic loss of six high school girls who were killed in a car crash in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. The crash occurred on Tuesday (March 22) at around 12:30PM, when the car carrying the teens collided with a semi-truck. All six teens died soon after the incident.
TISHOMINGO, OK
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
truecrimedaily

Woman who ran out of gas in Tenn. allegedly caught with 229 lbs. of marijuana, $17k+ cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old woman who ran out of gas on a bridge was reportedly arrested after police found hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside her truck. According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, on April 17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers from the Crump Station responded to 374 Metal Museum Drive where they met with Arkansas State Police. A Chevrolet Suburban ran out of gas and was left unoccupied on the bridge in a lane of traffic, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
