Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is taking a seat and he is being replaced on third base by Taylor Walls. Brandon Lowe is on second base and batting leadoff. Randy Arozarena is at designated hitter and batting third. Josh Lowe is in left field and batting fifth. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to hit ninth and play right field.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO