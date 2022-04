For the Boston Red Sox, its matchup Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays will have much more emotion behind it than a typical contest this early in the season. That is because the Red Sox are honoring the life and career of the late Jerry Remy with a pregame ceremony. Remy, who died in October at age 68 after a courageous battle with lung cancer, spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox as a player, coach and a broadcaster for NESN.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO