Cleveland, OH

Where to Watch ‘Cleveland Abduction’

By Maddy Casale
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
It’s not every day that a made-for-TV movie generates buzz, but Cleveland Abduction isn’t just any movie. First released in 2015 by Lifetime, the Alex Kalymnios-directed biographical crime-drama film has been generating buzz for its disturbing depiction of the real life events written in kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight’s 2014 memoir Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, a Life Reclaimed.

However, there’s been some misinformation about where Cleveland Abduction can be found, as many are hearing that it is on Netflix, only to not find it on the platform. So where can you watch the film now, and what is it even about? Here’s everything you need to know about the trending true crime title.

WHAT IS CLEVELAND ABDUCTION ABOUT?

Cleveland Abduction follows Michelle Knight, a 21 year-old single mother who has lost custody of her son. But on her way to the court, she becomes the first victim of kidnapper Ariel Castro, an acquaintance of hers who traps her in his home for 11 years. It is in captivity where she eventually becomes a friend and sister to the two other women, Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry, who are taken captive and sexually abused by Castro.

While the subject matter is definitely heartbreaking and difficult to take in, ultimately, this is Knight, DeJesus, and Berry’s story of triumph and strength in spirit, will, and sisterhood.

WHERE TO WATCH CLEVELAND ABDUCTION:

If you believe that you are able to handle the mature and at times traumatic subject matter depicted in Cleveland Abduction, then there are several different ways to watch the film now. You can watch Cleveland Abduction at home on Amazon’s Prime Video, iTunes, and the Microsoft Store for $12.99 and on Vudu for $13.99.

CLEVELAND ABDUCTION CAST: TARYN MANNING, JOE MORTON, AND MORE

In addition to Taryn Manning, who plays the challenging lead role as Michelle Knight, Cleveland Abduction also stars Katie Sarife and Samantha Droke as fellow kidnapping victims Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry, and Raymond Cruz as kidnapper Ariel Castro. Additionally, the film features Joe Morton and Pam Grier.

IS THERE AN CLEVELAND ABDUCTION TRAILER?

There sure is! Check out Cleveland Abduction‘s official trailer above.

Decider.com

