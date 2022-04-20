ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Greta Lee Steals the Show (Again) in ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Uxzd_0fEpGkVp00

Russian Doll is Natasha Lyonne ‘s show, through and through. She’s the co-creator, head writer, star, and sometimes director of the series, which bends genres as blithely as it twists the laws of physics. Lyonne’s character, Nadia Vulvokov, takes everything that is cool and unique about Lyonne and blows it up like a supernova. Without Lyonne, the Netflix show would simply not exist, nor would it have a defining voice.

That said, there is one Russian Doll supporting player who continues to manage to pull attention whenever she enters a scene. In Season 1, Greta Lee ‘s Maxine managed to turn the phrase, “Sweet birthday baby!” into one of Russian Doll’ s most iconic hallmarks. In Season 2, however, Maxine gets to steal every scene she’s in. Whether she’s hectoring her bestie to take the gang’s maternal figure Ruth’s ( Elizabeth Ashley ) health more seriously or scheming to bed a random Hungarian hunk, Maxine takes control of every moment she pops up in Russian Doll. She has the best one liners and the coolest clothes. Most importantly, she is the best best friend a character like Nadia could hope for.

Basically, if there is an MVP of Russian Doll Season 2, it’s Greta Lee.

When Russian Doll first premiered back in 2019, it took the concept of Groundhog Day to new existential frontiers. Nadia Vulvokov, an East Villager to her core, keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. It’s only after partnering with another soul stuck in this time loop, Charlie Barnett ‘s Alan, that Nadia figures out a way to not just escape death, but embrace life. Russian Doll’ s first season was perfect, punctuated by a creative storyline, dark humor, and an ensemble cast of indie scene heroes. Namely, Greta Lee. Her Maxine sparkled every time Nadia crossed paths and it seems Lyonne noticed. She’s given Maxine some of the best lines this season and far more screen time than her other Season 1 buddy, Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKIjX_0fEpGkVp00
Photo: Netflix

More On: Russian Doll Stream It Or Skip It: 'Russian Doll' Season 2 On Netflix, Where Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Bends Time And Space In A Whole New Way What Time Will 'Russian Doll' Season 2 Be on Netflix? The Sony 65-Inch X80J Smart Google TV Is $100 Off Today 'Russian Doll’ Season 2 Review: The Natasha Lyonne Netflix Show Returns Weirder, Messier, and Darker

In Russian Doll Season 2, Maxine emerges as Nadia’s ride or die, bff, bestie until the end. Both women look out for one another and, most importantly, call one another out on their respective bullshit. Maxine harangues Nadia for missing out on Ruth’s big moments. (Nadia, in her defense, was stuck in the early 1980s.) For her part, Nadia reluctantly approves of Maxine’s decision to hook up with a Nazi’s grandson, all while mocking her for it (and snooping on said dude) the whole time.

But most importantly, these two women find both strength and support in their friendship. One of the most powerful themes of Russian Doll Season 2 is how important female friendships are for the survival of women. Nadia has Maxine, her mother had Ruth, and Nadia discovers her grandmother also had a best friend who helped her through the horrors of World War II. And through it all, Lee plays the role of bestie with her trademark blend of cool and zany. Maxine might be the one character who is larger than Nadia’s personality. And it’s so fun to see!

Russian Doll ‘s return is a win for fans of Natasha Lyonne, time travel capers, vintage New York City, and most of all, Greta Lee. The actress kills it in the second season of the Netflix show. So much so, you might find yourself clamoring for even more Maxine.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Russian Doll Season 2 Review: Natasha Lyonne Is Still a Treasure as Her Netflix Comedy Finds a New Wrinkle in Time

Click here to read the full article. Russian Doll was such a fizzy breath of fresh air when it premiered, with Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia getting stuck in a time loop and forced to relive her 36th birthday over and over again, that I wasn’t even sure I wanted it to come back for a second season. After all, TV shows that take a promising idea and run it into the ground can become like frustrating time loops themselves. But I’m happy to report that Season 2 of the Netflix comedy — premiering next Wednesday, April 20; I’ve seen all seven...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Explains How She Spent Decades Preparing to Make ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. To grasp the level of commitment that Natasha Lyonne brought to the second season of “Russian Doll,” it makes little sense to rehash the tired survival narrative dredged up in countless profiles about how she overcame her drug years, an estranged relationship with her late parents, and the string of underwhelming acting gigs that followed “American Pie.”  Lyonne’s struggles have been a matter of public scrutiny for years. However, this personal understanding of her career trajectory tends to treat her latest act, as the co-creator and now sole showrunner of “Russian Doll,” like a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Henderson
Person
Elizabeth Ashley
Person
Greta Lee
Person
Natasha Lyonne
IndieWire

This Is the New Device for ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: Do not read this story if you do not want major plot points from Netflix’s “Russian Doll” Season 2 to be spoiled.] Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia Vulvokov has broken her seemingly endless time loop, and Netflix’s “Russian Doll” Season 2 will no longer rely on the “Groundhog Day”-esque device. That’s not to say there is no continuous storytelling device throughout the sophomore season. This time around, Vulvokov and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) are time-traveling via the New York City Subway system, which you can pretty much get from the trailer. If that wasn’t bananas...
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Russian Doll Season#Russian Doll S#Hungarian#Mvp
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps. The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Decider.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy