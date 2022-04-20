ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Go Green with National Grid

By Kerri Tallman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough National Grid, Rhode Island residents can receive rebates by using high-efficiency heating and cooling systems. For high-efficiency boilers and furnaces, residents can claim rebates up to $800 while saving 30 percent on energy bills. Electric heat pump...

Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Route 146 project to cost taxpayers tens of thousands of extra dollars

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has given the Route 146 project to the highest bidder, costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars more than expected. Sen. Gordon Rogers, of Foster, is questioning the decision and asking the legislature to investigate. “I know it’s important to get 146 done, but...

