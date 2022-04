The summer of 2022 is the year Bloomer's Garden, a giant sunflower field, is making a comeback following a rocky 2021 due to the Texas winter storm. The Dallas garden, which many people popularly knew as Wild Berry Farms up until this month, has fields of wild sunflowers, nine types to be exact, and seven varieties of colorful Zinnias that grow across 15 acres. And you can make your very own bouquet or arrangement.

