While Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter may have come out of left field for people who don't use the platform, it wasn't a shock at all to those who follow the billionaire's tweets. Sure, to most of the world, Musk is famous for his business ventures, but in the Twitterverse, he's nearly as famous for being a bit of a benign troll, pushing meme cryptos and dunking on friends and foes alike.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO