CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois, is known for having big things in a small town, and what's planned later this month will bring lots of people to the city's downtown. Two men riding dirt bikes are scheduled to jump off the world's largest rocking chair. This is being put on by The Vurb Shred Tour and Lincoln Trail Motosports.

CASEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO